In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Kelly Meyer, a writer, podcaster and former brewery owner. After selling his brewery, he started the podcast “How NOT to start a Damn Brewery” as a form of therapy. He and Sands talk about the struggles the craft beer industry is facing, and Meyer gives his advice on what he thinks a brewery needs to be doing to survive. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Kelly is a former brewery owner, an entrepreneur, a writer, a podcaster, and believes that the craft beer industry is imploding. Might be a hyperbole, but that’s kind of your niche. Is that accurate to say?
Kelly Meyer: I think it’s fair to say. More importantly, the craft beer industry is facing some massive problems and some big road blocks, and the general media refuses to report it. Let’s say that.
UnCapped: Yeah, you’re anti blind optimism that people have historically had about the craft beer industry.
Meyer: When I was on the Brewbound podcast, they used the term “toxic positivity,” and I was like, “That’s exactly what it is!”
UnCapped: Although I think that we are entering an age of toxic negativity, as things have unfolded over the last six months, when the fever pace has hit of every day a new closing and fire sale from a large brand that had purchased craft breweries.
UnCapped: What brought you into the craft beer world, and how did you get to where you are now?
Meyer: Short answer, I started my first business at 27, almost the antithesis of craft beer — my wife and I owned eight fitness centers. Through that and the company that we sold, like most guys that sell and have some cash and the ability to do what they want when they’re in their mid-30s, I was like, “We gotta go into booze.”
For me, it was either gonna be Napa cabernet, Scotch whiskey or beer — and clearly we needed to move for any of the other ones because we were living in Texas. So we opened a brewery in 2011, and spent a 10-year sentence doing that. After we finally sold the brewery in 2021, I’d written a book about what we had done wrong, and I’d started a podcast.
I really saw the industry, from 2011 to 2020, just collapse in on itself to a place where I didn’t think there was anywhere for profitability. That’s the idea of the podcast — we’re exploring where that could be, since I don’t seem to find anybody who knows where it is.
UnCapped: I recently watched a video on your YouTube channel where you give a rundown of the lifespan of your brewery, and there were a lot of things that happened to you in your business that really weren’t an industry problem — they were missteps or other headwinds that aren’t really industry specific. Do you think the industry as a whole is flawed or that there are so many headwinds against craft beer that it could be really easy to make a misstep?
Meyer: There’s another podcast that I love to listen to called “How I Built This” … I summarize all of them [businesses featured on the podcast] into this basic category: We started really small, we barely had any money, we almost went out of business, we got saved, we almost went out of business again, we blew up, we’re multi-millionaires and made a billion dollars and we’re super successful. You can’t see that re-created in craft beer, and I believe the reason is that those macro situations that are pushing everybody down don’t create enough room in the middle to make those mistakes, recover and then grow.
Redhook’s a good example. When they opened in the ’80s, their first year and a half, they made a defective beer. They had a yeast culture that … people would make fun of it and call it “the weird banana beer.” You try to do that today, you’ll be out of business in three months. You’re done. But Redhook sells for hundreds of millions of dollars, partners with AB. There was room in the market 40 years ago that there isn’t today.
UnCapped: Oh yeah. You definitely can’t open and suck, at this point. I don’t know where on the timeline Texas is, but Maryland has been in a wave for about five years where you can’t get away with that. Six or seven years ago, you could open a brewery, maybe not be putting out the best beer, but either people didn’t know it wasn’t great beer, or they were still willing to give you a chance to improve because there wasn’t as much of an option. But now, there are some areas of my town where there are five breweries within short walking distance of each other, and I think any moderately sized city has that, at this point.
Meyer: For sure. I think one of the issues the consumer runs into is that it was also easier to pick back then. You could decide, “I’m gonna buy his beer because he’s a cool guy.” How do you get that same level of loyalty and attention today? I don’t have a great answer for you on that one.
