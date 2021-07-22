In Episode 232 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Idiom Brewing Co. founder Michael Clements and ends with this rapid-fire list of questions. Listen to the full podcast at fnppod casts.com/uncapped.
Flats or drumsticks?
Flats.
Buffalo or Old Bay?
A mix of both.
What do they call that?
Buffalo Bay, I’m pretty sure.
What is the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Probably the original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
Did you scream?
No.
If you could choose one beer style to burn and die in hell, what would it be and why?
Honestly speaking, traditional red IPAs — like brownish, super malt bomb, piney, roast, red IPA. I like more of a traditional West Coast with a red influence.
Like Red Light District?
Yeah.
Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
I’d say a ninja.
Everyone says that. I think it’d be a pirate.
Why do you think that?
I don’t know. Pirates fight dirty. They don’t care.
So do ninjas.
Don’t they have, like, a code of conduct?
No, that’s the samurai.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
People in homes wearing shoes.
I also am bothered by that. It’s filthy. I read that that’s one of the No. 1 things you can do to increase the health of your household: remove your shoes before entering.
Especially when you have carpet in your house.
Or kids. Best fast-food french fries. Defend your answer.
Oh, McDonald’s, for sure. They just have the right level of crisp, right level of salt, they don’t try to do that extra breading on the fries to make them seem crispier. They also don’t have the potato skin on fries, which detracts from flavor as well.
You’ve put a lot of thought into this.
And I didn’t know the questions ahead of time.
What would the title of your biography be?
“Beer: How to Get from A to B.”
Checks out. What do you always have in your refrigerator?
Beer, milk, eggs and cheese.
Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
