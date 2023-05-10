In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Gabriel Scott, cofounder of Landmade Brewing, a farm brewery in Poolesville. They talked about how the brewery came to be, their approach to beer and the importance of local ingredients. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: We just took a quick tour — because even though it’s in my backyard, I’ve not been here yet — and this place is absolutely beautiful, so thanks for showing me around.
Gabriel Scott: Thanks for coming by. We’re excited to be here. We’re a year in, and I think more and more people are getting to know about us, so it’s starting to be more fun.
UnCapped: You are definitely getting a lot of buzz in the Maryland drinking community. I see Landmade listed more and more as a place you have to go check out.
Scott: Yeah, that’s awesome to hear. It was a slow burn for us in the beginning. Opening a brewery during the Omicron variant of COVID is probably not the smartest idea, but we were full steam ahead and knew it was gonna be a climb to get to a place where more people knew about us and felt more comfortable going out. Our team has been awesome and patient, and we’re really proud of the products we’ve been putting out, both food and beverage, and we’re excited for more people to see what we’re doing.
UnCapped: At least it’s a farm brewery, so you guys had it a little bit better [than a standard brewery].
Scott: Totally, because people were willing to come and sit outside at the picnic tables. When we opened, we didn’t have any picnic tables — or umbrellas. We didn’t have this tent. We had no covered space. We learned on the fly. Who knew that picnic tables were such a commodity.
UnCapped: That’s right. It was impossible to buy them.
Scott: Impossible to buy. We started building our own. The hardware store started selling them for $100 more. It was crazy. But we were lucky to have the open air for that kind of stuff.
We’re also on family property, so there are benefits to that, in terms of flexibility in how we can use the property to accommodate more people.
UnCapped: How many acres is designated for the brewery?
Scott: The whole property is 200 acres, and we lease 50 of them for the brewery. That includes the orchards and all the open seating.
UnCapped: On a farm brewery, are all 50 acres your licensed space, or do you have to keep the alcohol just in this area?
Scott: There are certain spots that are bonded, where the produced alcohol has to live or stay tanked, but when it comes to the farm brewery laws, I believe you now have to have 25 acres that are dedicated to your brewery, and you’re supposed to use one acre of your agricultural offerings in your product.
Before we opened, the Brewers Association of Maryland was encouraging us to look into certain agricultural grants and things like that, but obviously during COVID, a lot of those funds were exhausted.
UnCapped: I think the whole grant process ground to a complete halt.
UnCapped: Had you always had the idea that you wanted to open a brewery, or was it that the opportunity arose from your in-laws buying the overarching farm?
Scott: Funny story. My three best friends and I, for 15 years, had this dream to open a brewery, like a bunch of knuckleheads.
Scott: Yeah [laughs]. I lived in New York City from post-college till 2020, so almost 20 years, and we had two of our best friends and their wives who were gonna move down here with us six years ago to do this. My wife was born in Maryland and got cold feet about leaving New York City in her mid-20s.
UnCapped: I mean, it’s only a slightly different way of life.
Scott: Just a little [laughs]. It’s quite quiet here.
So we actually pulled the plug on it. You know, timing is everything. We stayed in New York City. I was in the restaurant business and had a hospitality consulting company. When COVID struck and restaurants were shut down overnight, we were in a bind. We were like, what the hell are we gonna do? My wife’s company was able to work remotely, so we came down to the farm to get fresh air with our 10-month-old baby at the time. Just waking up here every day, we were like, “Man, we could really do something here.” We just kept talking about it, but then we decided to move back to our apartment in New York that we were still renting.
UnCapped: How much did that suck? Because I imagine it was not cheap.
Scott: No. It was brutal. And New York turned into an absolute hellhole. I love New York with all my heart, it’s a huge part of my soul, and watching it go to where it went was very difficult. We actually moved to Upstate New York, where I was consulting for a farm brewery there. Every day, I’m going to work at this brewery — amazing people there, I loved them, but I was like, “Why don’t we do this ourselves?”
We always knew in the back of our brains that the opportunity was there in Maryland. I think it was a good way for Amanda, my wife, to get me to go see what living in Maryland was like. We thought, now is the time to take our shot. My friends are all married with children now, so it wasn’t so easy for them to pick up and leave, so my wife and I opened this, and obviously it’s been a lot of fun and a dream come true in many ways.
