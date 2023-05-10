UC beer-7404487.jpeg

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Gabriel Scott, cofounder of Landmade Brewing, a farm brewery in Poolesville. They talked about how the brewery came to be, their approach to beer and the importance of local ingredients. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: We just took a quick tour — because even though it’s in my backyard, I’ve not been here yet — and this place is absolutely beautiful, so thanks for showing me around.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription