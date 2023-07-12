In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with beer writer Josh Bernstein. In addition to writing six books, Bernstein has written for The New York Times, Men’s Health, VinePair and many more. In this conversation, he talks about the newly released second edition of “The Complete Beer Guide,” how much the beer industry has changed from the book’s original publishing in 2013, craft beer trends and where the industry is headed. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Today I am joined by Josh Bernstein — author, journalist … I think I’d call you a journalist. Or just all-around writer?
Josh Bernstein: Yeah: journalist, author, everything all together. You name it, I’ve pretty much one it over the last two decades.
UnCapped: I think we could definitively call you a beer expert at this point also.
Bernstein: I hope so. I drink my fair share of beer and have written about it and talked to enough people. It’s always weird being called an expert on something, right?
UnCapped: I absolutely hate any time someone does that to me. Or the word “guru.” Ugh.
Bernstein: Yeah. What gets me is any time someone’s really into a hobby, they call them “avid,” which is kind of my pet peeve. Avid’s one of these things with beer that becomes such a cliched phrase.
UnCapped: All of your books are solidly in the realm of educational, which, if you’re delivering that type of information, you can consider yourself an expert.
Bernstein: Yeah, I got into beer writing as a drinker first, beer writer second, but I think my job has really always been to translate what is happening in this broad world of craft beer and make it really accessible. If you want to know more about it, that’s kind of my job — to figure out what’s important and what’s not important and find the people that best exemplify these constant changes and shifts in craft beer in America.
UnCapped: I have a slew of questions, but let’s get your new version of an old book out of the way, “The Complete Beer Guide.”
Bernstein: It’s kind of wild to think about a new version of an old book, because you rarely have the time or opportunity to revise your past. How many things have you done 10 years ago that you’re like, “I’m gonna make that better”? So it was a rare opportunity for me to look back at something I did, well, I’m 44 now, so I wrote that book when I was 32, 33. It’s not just 10 years of knowledge I know better, but the industry has changed so much, and my knowledge base and understanding has evolved over time, too.
When it came out in 2013, the goal was both simple and incredibly far-reaching — center the past with the present and charter a course for the future and interview people across the spectrum of the industry to create a compass for people to navigate taprooms, bars, beer stores. And I think it was a success.
That point in time was really this run-up of this big, huge boom of craft beer in America. There was something like 3,000 breweries back then in the country, up to more than 9,000 now.
When I first started talking about it in 2019 with my publisher, the goal was to polish it up, change the labels out that had changed over time, update things here and there. But then the pandemic hit, and everything changed, like how we acquired beer.
So what was supposed to be a quick job became almost tearing this book down to its foundation and rebuilding it to make it more useful and, I think, more reflective. … It was such a crazy rethink of what is the actual usefulness of a book in 2023, and how I could I make it more valuable to people? It was almost creating an entirely new book, built on the foundation of the old one.
It really gave me the time and the bandwidth to think about how we embraced beer in those earlier days. In the early 2010s, Taproom Nation hadn’t exploded yet. We traveled cross-country to Portland, San Diego, the burgeoning Vermont scene, went to a handful of bars that were selling these great beers, and we went to beer festivals. But all the traveling and festivals ... I didn’t put any stock in these things continuing to exist, so I had to take them all out of the book.
UnCapped: That feels like it is slowly dying. Except for a few outliers, most of the festivals, the attendance has been plummeting or they just quit altogether. Beer festivals don’t seem to be the cool thing to do anymore like they were in the 2010s.
Bernstein: I think beer festivals, at that point in time, served as these introductions into worlds of flavor. You walk into a big, giant warehouse or old armory building, and you walk around these four walls filled with hundreds of beers you’ve never had before, and it felt almost magical. Only in hindsight do you realize it was all reps there and distributor-driven events. But we didn’t care back then, right? The beers were so different and so unique.
Now there’s just better beer at your gas stations than there were at the best beer bars 10 years ago. This access to great beer is amazing.
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands @newspost.com.
