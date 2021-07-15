In Episode 231 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with James Carlyle, head brewer at Ingenious Brewing Co. in Humble, Texas. We discussed the history of the brewery, how they come up with new beers and the creation of pastry pilsners. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped.
Who makes the best fast-food french fries? Defend your answer.
It used to be Wander Burger, but they’re not owned by a Texas company anymore, so I’m gonna say McDonalds. Because they’re crispy.
Flats or drumsticks?
Flats.
Yes! Who would win a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Man, I wanna say pirates. I feel like I could’ve been one in a past life.
You have a pirate-esque look.
I was gonna say to you, I have not met another man on this Earth who can rock the silver strip [on their beard]. So I’m just gonna go with pirates because we can do a lot of crazy things when we’re drunk on rum.
I personally think pirates are cooler.
But our egos are bigger, too. A ninja wants to
be kept quiet in the shadows, but a pirate is like, “I’m a pirate.”
What do you always have in your refrigerator?
Spicy ranch. It’s called Hidden Valley Secret Sauce. It’s a spicy, chipotle
What would the name of your biography be?
“Hold My Beer, Watch This.”
What is the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
I don’t watch scary movies. I’m a super anti-ghost guy. I don’t want to manifest any of that stuff. My aunts and uncles used to make me watch “Friday the 13th” movies when I was, like, 6.
That’s borderline abuse.
Yeah. So, I dunno. “Scary Movie”?
If you could choose one beer style to burn and die in hell, what would it be?
Smoked beer.
That’s the correct answer.
Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
