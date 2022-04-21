In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Alfred Rotimi, founder of Joyhound Brewing Co., about how he is growing the brand while using a contract brewer, his plans to open a physical brewery in the future, and where the name Joyhound came from.
UnCapped: How did you get into craft beer?
Alfred Rotimi: Like everyone in college, I started drinking beer. I got to the good ones and liked the taste. One of my friends from high school started doing home brewing, and my background is in science and biology, so it really appealed to me. I just picked it up and it basically escalated from there. It just appeals to a lot of my passions. I’m a very technical person. I like to do a lot of biology research. I’m the kind of nerdy guy who will look at Wikipedia and actually check out the sources. I’m into culinary stuff, too, so just being able to express that artistic form and my sense of taste is another reason I grew to love brewing and craft beer. And who doesn’t like a cold one?
UnCapped: So you’re one of those people where the hobby got out of control and you needed to turn it into a business.
Rotimi: Yeah, it took over my life!
UnCapped: You went to school for biology?
Rotimi: I got a degree in psychology with a focus on anatomy and physiology. Then I did a post-baccalaureate program. I really didn’t like the lab rat lifestyle — very quickly learned it didn’t appeal to me and I wanted to do something else with my life. I got the idea in my head that I wanted to try entrepreneurship, and I had a passion for brewing, so that was the natural development.
UnCapped: What was the timeframe, from when you started home brewing?
Rotimi: I started home brewing in 2013, I started Joyhound legally in 2017, and my first batch was in October 2019. Great timing.
UnCapped: Yeah, you probably couldn’t have planned that worse. You’d mentioned that you like culinary stuff, too, so it seems like your background and interests give you a nice combination of the technical side and the creative side of brewing that, I feel, makes a better brewer.
Rotimi: Yeah, I think my training as a biologist, and a scientist in general, really helped me understand concepts like sanitation, yeast growth, how to scale up recipes, healthy fermentation, flavor preservation, all those things. It’s a confluence of a lot of things.
Even when I didn’t get the results I wanted, I was always interested in the process, and I was willing to keep pushing forward. I think that is why I’ve been able to do what I’ve done.
UnCapped: On a scale from one to 10 — one being completely undrinkable, 10 being amazing — what was your first home brew?
Rotimi: It was a Brewer’s Best kit, I think the English pale ale. It was drinkable. It was yeasty and cloudy, like a lot of beginners home brews are. I was happy with it.
UnCapped: So you made a hazy English pale ale.
Rotimi: Yeah.
UnCapped: Maybe it’s a new style trend you kicked off.
Rotimi: Maybe. There are people doing the London murky style, I think. Maybe I was just a trendsetter.
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.