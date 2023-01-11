In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Liquidity Aleworks cofounders Billy Deavers and Raymond Tignall and head brewer Eric Cross about how they got into craft beer, where the name comes from and how Deavers and Tignall met Cross when he slipped into their DMs. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Give me a little background about what you did before Liquidity and how you got into craft beer.
Eric Cross: I’ve been in beer for nine or 10 years. Started off at Downtown Crown Beer, when that place just opened, and I was there for three years. I loved everything there and was able to try a bunch of craft beers. At that time, one of the biggest sellers was Flying Dog’s Old Bay beer and the Flying Dog blood orange IPA. We’d sold a ton of that throughout the summer.
UnCapped: When Bloodline first came out, I loved that beer so much.
Cross: Everybody did. And then they put it on nitro and it was all the rage.
UnCapped: Oh, I forgot about that! It was so good on nitro.
Cross: Yeah, it was the creamiest thing ever. So, I was there for a while, and through that time, I loved everything about beer. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, whether it was gonna be the sales side of it or back of house. From what you see in a beer store, the sales side looks funner, because you’re out and about more and you get to choose your hours a little bit more, but I think I just loved everything about being in a brewery, touching the equipment, making beer. Even if you don’t get the face time, it’s fun to be a part of a product that the world, or at least your state, is gonna enjoy. That was the driving factor for me.
At the time, Jason Gotcher [director of brewery operations at Manor Hill Brewing] gave me a call and asked if I wanted to be the delivery driver at Manor Hill. I jumped on that opportunity and bugged them a ton when I was there. The delivery driving tore my back apart. I was like, I want to do something a little bit more relaxing
UnCapped: Delivering kegs of beer is one of the most miserable jobs I can think of.
Cross: Yep, especially at the volume they do. But it’s a fun experience. You get to meet a lot of your customers, go into stores and really talk to them about the beer. That was a really good learning experience for me.
UnCapped: What timeframe was this?
Raymond Tignall: To be fair, he’s a baby.
Cross: I want to say 2016, 2017, I went over to Manor Hill.
UnCapped: I just wondered, in the generations of craft beer, where it fell, because 2014 was very different than how it looks now.
Cross: So I was there, bugged them through the entire experience, [learned] how to brew, and started on the pilot system. I did shift brewing for two years after that. It was awesome there. I never wanted to leave.
At the time, Silver Branch was growing, the pandemic had just started, and my buddy called me to be head brewer over there. Awesome experience. It was a lot of old-world, Belgian-style beers, so I got a lot of really good background in that.
But I wanted to grow even more. I found these guys and moved over here.
UnCapped: What, just walking down the road?
Cross: No, actually, I saw a post from them, that they were hiring taproom people. I don’t know why I thought it was a good idea, but I DMed them and was like, “Hey, are you hiring a brewer? I know this is not at all what you posted about.”
UnCapped: Turns out, it was a good idea.
Cross: I think Billy and I were on the phone later that day for a 45-minute conversation. We kind of clicked. The next couple days, I met Ray, and ever since then, when the project started in April, I was here.
UnCapped: Were you ever into home brewing?
Cross: I was not. I took a different path.
UnCapped: I feel like I’ve had quite a few guests on who started your way. They started working at a brewery, nagged the brewer, they taught them how to brew, and that got them into brewing.
Cross: Yep. It’s been a fun nine, 10 years. I absolutely love these guys and I’m extremely excited for the years to come here.
UnCapped: That’s a little kissing up, I think.
