In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands heads to Hellertown, Pennsylvania, to talk to Kenny Rampolla, cofounder of Lost Tavern Brewing. They were also joined by guest co-host Scott Peluso (on Instagram @lorenzothebeercat) to talk about steel, dive bars, the history of Lost Tavern and making reels, as well as their Hops 4 Hope festival on Oct. 8. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Today, I’m at one of Lost Tavern’s three locations. What were you doing before Lost Tavern was a thing?
Kenny Rampolla: I’m still involved in a family business. I sell steel for a living, fifth-generation family business.
UnCapped: Weird business for this area.
Rampolla: Yeah [laughs]. We still sell to all domestic companies. It’s in the blood, so they say.
UnCapped: I grew up right outside of Pittsburgh, and Hellertown looks like basically just every small town in the Pittsburgh area. It’s like a cookie cutter of how every place looks.
Rampolla: Exactly. Hellertown was a steel town. This has been a cool spot to live and kind of be a part of that revitalization of the area around here.
UnCapped: Which road here used to be nothing but bars?
Rampolla: As far as dive bars, we still have one here in town.
UnCapped: I know in the Pittsburgh area, everywhere there was an entrance to the steel mill … either [the bars] are still there, like in South Side, or there are the skeletons of just 30-plus bars in each direction from the gate.
Rampolla: Yeah, there are quite a few remaining frames from bars down in Bethlehem, even if they’re not open anymore. Luckily, I’ve been able to watch a lot of them turn into really cool, happening places now.
Scott Peluso: Chris really just wanted to know where we were going later, what dive bar we were finding. Usually whenever Chris enters our group, we’ll find the divey-est bar that doesn’t know it’s a dive bar. That’s how I say it’s a good dive bar: when you go in and they don’t even know that they’re a dive bar. That’s what constitutes it for me.
Rampolla: We certainly have a way of finding them as well, within our town and outside.
UnCapped: I think that’s just in your blood, growing up in a steel town.
Peluso: The rust and the dive bars.
Rampolla: That’s another beer name.
UnCapped: Rust & Dive Bars. What got you into craft beer?
Rampolla: I gotta give a big shoutout to my partner Tony [Gangi, co-president and head of operations] on that one. I’d been passionate about beer prior. I actually moved to Wisconsin the year after I graduated from Penn State, and Milwaukee is a great beer town. I got a quick crash course on what to drink.
Peluso: Spotted Cow? What was the beer?
Rampolla: Budget was still tight.
Rampolla: Speaking of dive bars.
UnCapped: Milwaukee’s Best?
Rampolla: There was plenty of that at Penn State. There was a build-your-own six-pack shop down the street from my apartment that I could walk to, and when I started to make a little bit of income, I was able to bite into that scene.
I did start my home brewing out there with one test-batch ferment. Tony, who’s the true inspiration behind the beer and the producing of it at Lost Tavern, he kicked us off as our head brewer and started production.
UnCapped: What did you use to make your first home brew?
Peluso: The one from Bed Bath & Beyond?
Rampolla: It was Coopers.
UnCapped: I’ve decided to start conducting a poll, because I feel like over 50% of brewery owners I’ve interviewed, the first time they home brewed was with a Mr. Beer kit. So I wanna know how many breweries in this country are a direct result of a Mr. Beer kit.
Rampolla: My sister actually bought it for me, knowing I was really starting to have a passion for craft beer. Then I moved back, and Tony had me over to the garage where he was brewing at the time, and although it was a small system, it was a huge, eye-opening experience about what we were about to dive into.
UnCapped: What was your gateway to craft beer?
Rampolla: I have to say Left Hand Milk Stout was one of my my first loves, as far as a nitro pour.
UnCapped: My wife drank so much Left Hand nitro-style after having, I think, our second daughter. She wanted a Guinness afterwards, so I went to the store and they didn’t have any, so I grabbed her a Left Hand.
Peluso: What store was that?
UnCapped: They were sold out.
Peluso: What day was it, St. Patrick’s Day?
UnCapped: It was just some place that doesn’t have a large stock of it. Anyway, she loved it, so she drank tons of that.
