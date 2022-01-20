This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Parker Olen (co-owner) and Weston Shepherd (production manager) from Mast Landing Brewing Company out of Westbrook, Maine. We talked about how they got into craft beer, the history of the brewery and beer in general. Following the podcast, Sands asked them a litany of silly questions. Here are the responses.
UnCapped: When it comes to wings, flats or drumsticks?
Weston Shepherd: Flats.
UnCapped: Correct answer.
Parker Olen: No, you can’t do that. Drumsticks forever.
UnCapped: What is your biggest pet peeve?
Shepherd: I don’t like it when people crack their knuckles.
UnCapped: What would the title of your biography be?
Shepherd: “No, I’m Not Sick: My Voice Just Sounds Like This.”
UnCapped: My daughter is 6, and she sounds like she’s been a pack-a-day smoker for 50 years.
Shepherd: We should start a support group.
UnCapped: Who makes the best fast-food french fries? Defend your answer.
Shepherd: I like Arby’s curly fries. I don’t know how to defend it. I will say I think McDonald’s fries are overrated.
UnCapped: What’s scarier: aliens of clowns?
Shepherd: Clowns for sure. Aliens would be exciting to me. Clowns have no place in this world.
UnCapped: Name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Shepherd: Chris Sands doesn’t count?
UnCapped: If you’re going with a Z-list celebrity.
Shepherd: Parker, you gotta bail me out here.
Olen: John Stamos.
UnCapped: Who would win in a battle: a ninja or a pirate?
Shepherd: Ninja. Easy.
Olen: Trick question. Ninja pirate.
UnCapped: What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Shepherd: I don’t know. “An Inconvenient Truth”? The news?
UnCapped: You’re playing Monopoly. Which piece do you choose?
Shepherd: I’m the top hat. Every time. I’ll fight a pirate ninja for the top hat.
UnCapped: That would be a tough fight. Do you wash apples before eating them?
Shepherd: Yes. Do people not?
UnCapped: There are a surprising number of people who do not.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
