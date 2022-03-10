In this episode of the Uncapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Paul Grenier, cofounder and CEO of New York-based Mortalis Brewing Co., about how he got into craft beer, how the brewery was started, its name and collaborations. Following the podcast, Sands asked him a litany of “stupid questions.” Here are the responses.
UnCapped: Do you wash apples before eating them?
Paul Grenier: Yes. I actually worked as a produce guy, so, yeah, I wash them apples.
UnCapped: I feel like this is a very relevant question for you, based on geography: flats or drumsticks?
Grenier: I’m a drumstick guy. My kids are flats kids.
UnCapped: That’s actually the best case scenario, eating wings with someone who disagrees with you.
Grenier: Absolutely.
UnCapped: Name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Grenier: I would love to meet Dave Grohl.
UnCapped: Do you watch “Hot Ones”?
Grenier: No.
UnCapped: It’s an amazing YouTube series where they interview people eating progressively hotter hot wings. Dave Grohl was one of the most recent guests, and it’s one of the best episodes ever. I don’t think there has ever been someone more likable than Dave Grohl.
Grenier: I’m a huge fan of his music, I’ve listened to a lot of his interviews, just really enjoy the guy. I would love to pick his brain — either him, or I would love to meet Robert Downey Jr.
UnCapped: I met him once at a gas station during his drug-using years.
Grenier: Oh, wow.
UnCapped: He was filming a movie, and the only reason he would have been anywhere near that area is because he was acquiring drugs. So, I didn’t meet him; I ran into him.
Grenier: I have so many questions for him.
UnCapped: What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Grenier: Lately, “Hereditary” was really terrible and “Midsummer” — wow. “Midsummer” destroyed me. Definitely one of the scariest movies I’ve ever watched. I’m a big horror fan.
UnCapped: What is scarier: aliens or clowns?
Grenier: Clowns. I would absolutely take aliens invading or any type of alien ship [over clowns].
UnCapped: Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Grenier: I would say a pirate. They’re used to a harder life.
UnCapped: Followup question: Is Batman a ninja?
Grenier: I don’t think so. He’s got martial art skills, and he uses gadgets, but I don’t think he’s a ninja. Batman is whatever Gotham needs. If Gotham needs a damn ninja, then Batman’s a ninja.
UnCapped: What would the title of your biography be?
Grenier: “What Not To Do.”
UnCapped: Who makes the best fast-food french fries? Defend your answer.
Grenier: I’m a big Popeyes cajun fries fan. I love the additional spice, and I think the crunch level is really good.
UnCapped: What is the worst concert you ever attended?
Grenier: A Dave Matthews Band concert in Syracuse, and the port-o-potties were improperly placed. It was very, very, very bad. That was in the ’90s though.
UnCapped: What are you watching on TV right now?
Grenier: I am watching one of the greatest shows I’ve come across in forever. As I said, I’m a horror fan. I’m watching this show on Epix called “From.” Oh my God, this show is blowing me away. Even Stephen King said it’s ridiculously, horrifyingly smart — or something along those lines. If you’re into horror, you’re gonna love this show.
UnCapped: I just started watching “Letterkenny,” which is just amazingly ridiculous and hilarious. I kind of love when I wait too long to get into something — after someone’s told me repeatedly how good it is … because now there’s a ton of seasons.
Grenier: That’s great.
UnCapped: What is something you always have in your refrigerator?
Grenier: Ketchup. You gotta have ketchup.
UnCapped: What brand?
Grenier: Heinz.
UnCapped: That was an important question.
Grenier: Yeah, I can’t handle the “cat-sup.” Oh, man. Don’t give me “catsup.” I don’t know what that is. It’s terrible.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
