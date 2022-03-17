In this episode of the Uncapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Adrien Widman, founder of Ocelot Brewing Company in Sterling, Virginia. They talked about music, pinball, beer and the history of Ocelot. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: When did Ocelot open?
Adrien Widman: We opened April 2015.
UnCapped: So you’re old. You’re like one of the elder statesmen in the brewing world. What were you doing before Ocelot became a dream?
Widman: I was in the IT field. I was doing network engineering, computer administration, things like that.
UnCapped: That’s the other part of my job. This part is much better. What took you from that to wanting to open a brewery?
Widman: I think it was multifaceted. I loved craft beer. I eventually started brewing my own and getting down to the science and came to the realization that we didn’t have anything in this area at the time that fit what I wanted out of a local brewery. So, I put together a plan, and here we are.
UnCapped: The vast majority of breweries in this area are really in the four- to five-year-old range.
Widman: Yeah. The Virginia licensing to allow pints for sale here in the state made a big difference. Prior to that, we only had breweries where you could get a tour and a sample. You couldn’t make a business out of a taproom. When that all changed, you saw all the breweries start to open.
UnCapped: Which is a lot of the same problem Maryland had, but on the good end of Virginia, as of three years ago, Virginia was making a huge push to making the state a destination for breweries and being very friendly to breweries opening.
Widman: Yeah, Loudoun County has been wonderful. They’ve supported it since day one.
UnCapped: There’s plenty of good beer in Virginia, but not when you opened. You were a pioneer. … If I remember correctly, you were pretty big into home brewing before you decided to open.
Widman: That’s correct.
UnCapped: Was your first home-brew good?
Widman: It was terrible. Disgusting.
UnCapped: But you still decided at that point that you were gonna make a living off of it?
Widman: No, not yet. I just got frustrated at why it was bad. If it came out good, I probably wouldn’t be here, because it didn’t challenge me at all. I just dove deep into figuring it out.
UnCapped: I think we’re all thankful that your first batch was horrible then. Where did the name come from?
Widman: We’re named after a Phish song. The theme was always music, song lyrics. If you look around the place, you see music everywhere. I had some other names in mind. Ocelot was my fourth pick or something. I emailed our lawyer at 2 a.m., drinking with my friends: “What about Ocelot?” And the next day, I woke up, and he was like, “Done.” OK, there we go. I’m a big Phish fan.
UnCapped: Are you familiar with Pherm Brewing?
Widman: Absolutely.
UnCapped: I post in beer-drinking groups asking for suggestions for who I should have on as guests. In a recent request, there was a string of people asking me to try to get you and Pherm hooked up, because there needs to be a collaboration beer between the two of you. When I interviewed them, almost every story began with him meeting the person in a parking lot at a Phish show.
Widman: Hopefully we’ll do something soon with those guys.
UnCapped: I feel like you almost have to.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.