In this episode of the Uncapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Jay Grey, founder of Odd By Nature Brewing. They talk about the beginnings of the brewery and their popular outdoor restaurant, Food For Thought. If you have ever wondered what it would be like to eat a grilled cheese sandwich made with donuts, they have you covered. They also talk about how their collab with Coolio came to be. Following the podcast, Sands asks a litany of odd questions. Here are the responses.
UnCapped: Do you wash apples before eating them?
Jay Grey: I do not. My girlfriend does.
UnCapped: Who makes the best fast food french fries? Defend your answer.
Grey: McDonald’s. It’s not even a question. I do not need to defend that answer. Anyone else is wrong.
UnCapped: Flats or drumsticks.
Grey: Flats.
UnCapped: Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Grey: I would say ninja.
UnCapped: Is Batman a ninja?
Grey: Yes, he is.
UnCapped: What is the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Grey: Probably “Event Horizon.” It’s great. I watched that as a 9-year-old. Terrifying. It was brutal. I was not into sleeping for awhile.
UnCapped: What’s scarier: aliens or clowns?
Grey: Clowns. I think I’d go for the ride. I’d be OK dying via alien because at least I’d get to see they’re real, whereas getting murdered by clown would is not gonna be as exhilarating. … The correct answer to that question is juggalos, by the way.
UnCapped: Name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Grey: I would’ve loved to meet my grandfather, who wrote “Once Upon a Time in America,” which is the life story of my grandfather played by Robert De Niro and James Woods. My grandfather passed away before I was born, but I get to watch this crazy, four-hour movie and read his book and get to relive who he was, but I never got to meet him.
UnCapped: You win for garnishes in your beer and answering that question the best. What are you watching on TV right now?
Grey: I watch “Snowfall” a lot. It’s so crazy what our government does sometimes and then we just move on. People never want to talk about all the horrible things we do as a country. And I always watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” because it’s probably the greatest comedy of all time.
UnCapped: What is the worst concert you’ve ever been to?
Grey: Wiz Khalifa. Really bad live.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
