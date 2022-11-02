Six years ago on Oct. 26, UnCapped recorded episode No. 1 with Olde Mother Brewing Co. for the brewery’s one-year anniversary. As has been tradition the past few years, Olde Mother cofounder Keith Marcoux joined us for our anniversary episode. We talked about the beers they are releasing for their anniversary party, and their plans to open a kitchen with Fifty Fifty Burgers at the brewery. Here is an excerpt of their conversation.
UnCapped: How many special beers do you have coming out for your anniversary?
Keith Marcoux: We have five special releases. ... We’ve taken a significant step back at the speed at which we try to do things over the years. We were much more methodical and planned things out this year. A lot of time was spent figuring out what sort of styles we wanted to do for our anniversary. Like, the amber lager, for instance.
Hank has been a brand we’ve been building for the past couple years, and we’ve waited for Hank to be a sort of household name in Frederick before we released a variant. We’d wanted to do an amber lager for a long time, but [now] the time was right.
UnCapped: Are you gonna do a whole line of Hank variants?
Marcoux: There could be. We’ve tossed around the idea of doing a Hank Lite, because Hank is our 4.6%. … [or] Hank’s Lite-Enough.
UnCapped: Nonalcoholic Hank.
Marcoux: Yeah, we could. Nonalcoholic beer is actually more difficult to make, or make well.
UnCapped: Alright, tell us about what you’ve been dying to talk about.
Marcoux: We did a beer collaboration with Idiom. They brewed it over there. We did 30 barrels of an oat IPA called Not All Heroes Wear Capes.
This is a beer made in celebration of the life of Josh Laird and Stu Alcorn. They both left us too early. Josh was a firefighter, and Stu was a police detective here in the city.
UnCapped: You’ve done a beer for Stu previously, right?
Marcoux: Yeah, we did a private label of Hank. He passed away last year, and we did that in celebration of him. We did it again this year. We didn’t release it to the public, but we took it to the Fraternal Order of Police Golf Tournament. They had it on beverage carts, so that was a nice thing to do.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes is a beer we’re releasing [around] the Day of the Dead … down at the Creek.
UnCapped: Is that going into distribution, too? Will you have it at this taproom?
Marcoux: Yeah, we will. Last year, Idiom did this beer in, like, a 15-barrel batch, and they sold it all that weekend. Our hope is we do this 30-barrel batch, we’ve got kegs and cans we’d like to offload all this this weekend and make a big impact. But yes, that beer will be released and available in both tasting rooms.
UnCapped: So you’ve got some other stuff going on here …
Marcoux: Yeah, we’ve been working on a kitchen for quite some time. We’re on the cusp. I feel like I say this every week. “We’re gonna get the permit next week.” But seriously. I think we are gonna get the building permit next week, to throw the kitchen up.
We got Fifty Fifty Food Truck coming in to do their smash burgers. We’re super excited to be working with [them].
UnCapped: They’ll be operating in the kitchen?
Marcoux: Yep. They’re gonna run their food trucks through this commissary kitchen, and they’ll also have all their stuff here.
We’re hopefully gonna be a full-service restaurant, offering a brand new craft experience.
UnCapped: Will you have soft pretzels?
Marcoux: Yes. There will be pretzels and beer cheese.
Marcoux: He’s looking forward to expanding his menu and having a larger kitchen to experiment.
UnCapped: I don’t think I’ve heard of that food truck.
Marcoux: Are you kidding me? You’ve not had a Fifty Fifty burger?
Marcoux: Are you sleeping under a rock?
Marcoux: I actually throw darts on Wednesdays at a local dart league, so last Wednesday we were home, I didn’t have dinner, and I was so excited to be able to come up here and grab a burger and fries. I’m not just puffing this up.
UnCapped: So it’s here all the time?
Marcoux: They’re here Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.
Fifty Fifty — they do 50% beef, 50% bacon, and they’re smash burgers, so they have a nice crust, and the cheese, and you can’t go wrong with the beef and bacon mix.
He’s got a new burger called The Duke ... sort of a Carolina pulled-pork inspired burger, so there’s coleslaw, chipotle aioli. So, yeah, we’re gonna have the kitchen come in, and we’re going be putting in some more draft towers, so we’ll be able to have some guest taps of other beer. We’re gonna bring in some wine and craft cocktails. We’re gonna up our game a little bit. We’ve been working on it for quite some time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.