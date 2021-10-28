In Episode 247 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands talks with Keith Marcoux, co-founder and brewer at Olde Mother Brewing. Here are some random, rapid-fire questions he answered after the podcast episode.
Do you wash apples before eating them?
Yes.
What are the best fast food french fries. Defend your answer.
Gotta go classic McDonald’s. Thin, crispy, good delivery device for sweet and sour sauce.
What do you always have in your refrigerator?
Milk.
Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate in a fight?
Ninja.
Pirate would win.
He already lost a leg and an eye.
What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
I pulled my neck in the movie theater watching “Gothica.”
Because it scared you so bad?
Yeah.
What is scarier: aliens or clowns?
Aliens.
If you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be?
Pastry stouts because lactose bothers my tummy.
It’s a good answer. The correct answer, though, is anything smoked.
Ohhhh … that’s … not true.
Flats or drumsticks?
Flats.
Dry or wet rub?
I could go both ways.
When you play Monopoly, which piece do you choose?
Top hat.
Name a famous person you’d love to meet and why.
Adam Sandler. I’ve enjoyed his films ever since I was a kid.
What would the title of your biography be?
“I’m Just Me Doing What I Do.”
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.