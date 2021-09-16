In Episode 240 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with David Keuhner, founder of One Family Brewing Company.
Keuhner started out in hospitality, running several Ruth’s Christ Steak Houses. After that, he worked for companies that provided various technologies for the hospitality industry. He talks about his path starting One Family, how he was originally supposed to be on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon, the brewery’s mission of giving back to the community, and the Freedom Celebration being held on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Keuhner: 9/11, 2001, I was supposed to be in the plane that ended up in the Pentagon, but we were a company that didn’t have any money, we were chasing every dollar that we possibly could, trying to grow as fast as we could, and my business partner was basically like, “You don’t need to spend that money to go on that flight to California, do you?” The flight was, like, $600, because I was literally just going there and back in one day. I’m like, “No, I don’t have to.” What I did was I took the dreaded three-stop flight on Southwest. And meanwhile, I live right next to the airport. And I’m going, man … I have to drive all the way to BWI, it’s gonna be an hour and a half, there’s gonna be traffic, it’s gonna be 4 o’clock in the morning. Maybe it’s that 12 years of Catholic school that my mother sent me to, because it’s like I had an angel sitting on my shoulder, and I canceled my flight and took the Southwest flight because it was, like, $200.
Sands: That had to have been one hell of a rollercoaster of emotions. Looking back on it, thinking how — superficially, I guess — you were angry, upset, having all kinds of emotions about having to switch from that direct flight to what is definitely considered a miserable experience of having two layovers.
Keuhner: Are you kidding me? You’re going BWI to Nashville, Nashville to Houston, Houston to LA, and you’re going, “I just need to get to Los Angeles to get to my meeting.” I was actually having our first-ever, big corporate meeting. And I’m going, “I just gotta get there.” We had already connected in Nashville, we were in midair, and the pilot came on and said FAA’s told us to cease all operations — we need to land immediately. I travel a lot, and I was sitting there going, “This is weird. What’s going on?”
At that time, I was 31 years old — I’m young, I’m on a plane, my wife was pregnant with my son when the plane went over her head on the GW Parkway and hit the Pentagon. I still have the worst habit in the
world, where I tell my wife, “I’m going to California. I’ll be back Friday.” And it’s like, “OK, see ya when you get home!” I don’t share flight information.
Sands: So all she knew was a flight destined [for California]. And you could not make a phone call to save your life in this area during that time. I was living in Gaithersburg, and phones just didn’t work.
Keuhner: The plane wasn’t super busy. There might have been 50 people on the plane. I can remember it like it was yesterday. I was reading the sports page, and I had two ladies behind me. If you think about it, there are no phones on planes anymore, but these people picked up the phones.
Sands: Oh, that’s right! Seat backs did have phones on them!
Keuhner: Swipe your credit card, you can talk on the phone.
Sands: It was only, like, $100.
Keuhner: Exactly, and now it doesn’t exist anymore. So these ladies picked up the phones, and in a very sort of high-pitched voice said, “We’re being bombed. The United States is being bombed.”
I’m thinking, my whole family, 75-plus years of service, there’s no way. Who the hell would bomb the United States? There’s just no way. So we’re circling and circling and circling, and the pilot’s saying we’re either going to Nashville or Memphis or, I think, it was Little Rock. Eventually we went back to Nashville, and to your point, we couldn’t use the phones. I couldn’t call my wife, I couldn’t call my office, I couldn’t call my mom — nobody. I just looked at the cab driver and said, “Take me to a Hilton,” and that was my home for seven days because I couldn’t leave. Planes were grounded, there were no rental cars.
Sands: Especially this area was really restricted. I remember, too, that phone system caused a ton of anxiety. I moved to Maryland in 2001, and there was a series of things that happened. My parents had no concept of where I lived in relation to things, so they just constantly thought that I was involved in something bad. They had no idea how close I was to the Pentagon, and they couldn’t get ahold of me. My dad worked for the county government in Pittsburgh, and there were all these reports of bombings in Pittsburgh and all these false reports of things happening in Pittsburgh, and I couldn’t get in touch with my family back there.
Keuhner: It was a day that, obviously, many of us will never forget, clearly, but that lack of being able to have communication with our family, our friends, our coworkers, whatever, was something that I will never forget, because I kept thinking to myself the whole time, “What’s going on?”
I literally grabbed my bag and just got off the plane. I didn’t stop. I didn’t look. I just went right to the cab line and said, “Just get me out of here so I can figure out what’s next.” And here I am with an overnight bag, never been in Nashville before, but you can only imagine, on 9/11, nothing’s open. The only thing open was a steakhouse in the bottom of the hotel. I’m going, “I like steak, but I can’t do this for the next seven days.” You would just try to find places that were open. By the end of the night, well after midnight, I was able to send a message to my wife.
Ironically today, as we sit here and talk, my son today is raising his hand for his oath with the U.S. Army. He’s doing ROTC and going to school at Washington University. It’s sort of surreal, in a lot of ways. That’s allowed us in a lot of ways, as a family, to do a lot, to help, and, frankly, to learn a lot about what a lot of these folks have had to deal with ever since 9/11.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@news post.com.
