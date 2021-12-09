This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Oozlefinch Beers & Blending founder Russel Tinsley and head brewer Rachel Howard about adjunct beers, Howard’s path to becoming a brewer and details on the soon-to-be-launched venture Nost Brewing Project. Following the podcast, Sands asks them a litany of silly questions. Here were their responses.
UnCapped: Best fast food french fries. Defend your answer.
Tinsley: Arby’s curly fries. They’re absolutely phenomenal, and the Ranch dressing is good.
UnCapped: You had me until the Ranch dressing, because Ranch dressing is absolutely disgusting.
Tinsley: I put Ranch dressing on everything.
UnCapped: That checks out. So does my 6-year-old. Rachel, has he tried to put Ranch in a beer yet?
Howard: Don’t even bring that up.
UnCapped: Rachel, do you wash apples before eating them?
Howard: Sometimes.
Tinsley: You don’t? That’s disgusting.
UnCapped: Do you at least do the hand rubbing?
Howard: I rub it off a little bit.
UnCapped: That makes it worse, you know.
Howard: I have a great immune system. I managed to not catch COVID from my husband. Don’t wash your apples, everybody!
UnCapped: It’s from all that non-apple washing. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Howard: I think when people ask me a question and before I have the opportunity to answer, they interrupt me. It drives me nuts. I literally just shut down.
UnCapped: Russ, who would win in a fight, a ninja or a pirate?
Tinsley: Definitely a ninja, 100 percent. The ninja’s gonna jump out of the shadows before a pirate even knows what’s going on.
UnCapped: Rachel, is Batman a ninja?
Howard: Is it bad that I don’t really keep up with Marvel stuff?
UnCapped: Russ, is Batman a ninja?
Tinsley: Batman is not a ninja.
UnCapped: OK. And also, I’m not even a comic book geek, and I know that Batman is from the DC Universe, not from the Marvel Universe.
Tinsley: Good job, Rachel. We just lost a bunch of comic book fans.
UnCapped: Russ, when it comes to wings, flats or drumsticks?
Tinsley: What about both?
UnCapped: I guess you could answer that that way.
Tinsley: OK, are you asking if they put wings and drumsticks on my plate, which one am I eating first?
UnCapped: I’ve never had anyone make this question so complicated.
Tinsley: I’m a wing guy, 100 percent.
UnCapped: OK. I guess I didn’t know what waters I was wading into.
Tinsley: I get wings everywhere.
UnCapped: So your answer is wings. Rachel, if you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be and why?
Howard: Oh, man, this is gonna make me sound really bad, but either Flanders or heavily adjunct, super-sweet pastry stouts. Not sours but stouts.
UnCapped: I would say anything other than a really, really good Flanders is awful.
Howard: Yeah, it has to be exceptional.
UnCapped: Russ, name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Tinsley: The Rock. And Kevin Hart. At the same time. ... I wanna answer your pet peeve question.
UnCapped: What is it?
Tinsley: This is my newest pet peeve, and it drives me nuts. Questioning your own text on a text message when you don’t get an answer right away.
UnCapped: Give an example.
Tinsley: If I texted you and said, “Hey Chris. What time are we doing the show?” And you didn’t answer me, and an hour later, I question marked it with the emoji.
UnCapped: That’s very passive aggressive. My style is to be much more aggressive about it.
Tinsley: I’m totally cool with aggressive.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
