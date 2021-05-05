In this episode of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Russ Tinsley, founder of Oozlefinch Beers and Blending in Hampton, Virginia.
What is an Oozlefinch, where did the name Oozlefinch come from, and why the name Oozlefinch?
We are on a decommissioned Army fort. Back in 2014, Fort Monroe went from an Army base to a national [monument]. It’s considered a peninsula, but it’s a small tract of land on the far side of the island that connects it to Hampton. It looks more like a little island in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay, right at the mouth of where the York River and the James River meet. Fort Monroe, back in the day, was sort of the last point of protection for D.C. It literally is a 360-degree fort with a moat all around it, and there’s some land outside of the fort, which is where the brewery sits. The place is so rich in history, and that’s really what drew me to grab this spot. Not only that, it’s the only place in Hampton — you drive onto the island, it’s out of the city, everything’s protected.
In the space we were originally looking at purchasing and fixing up for the brewery was the officers club. The more we researched it, we found out about this folklore tale from Fort Monroe history. In the early 1900s, there was an officer drinking at the club there, went outside, saw this bird, and he said the bird had a long neck and red, bloodshot eyelids, flew backwards, feet spanning into its wings, no feathers. It went from a joke to the club adopting it as a mascot, because one of the officer’s wives found a little statue in town that looked like it, so they put it in a glass case behind the bar. It went from a mascot to ultimately becoming a secret society called the Order of the Oozlefinch. They were committed to three things in life: drinking, gambling and roasting each other — which we thought was awesome. They had their own title crest, and underneath the crest, in Latin, it said, “What the hell do we care?” So a lot of that just fits the way we approach beer.
Is there still an Order of the Oozlefinch?
It’s not called the Order of the Oozlefinch anymore. When the artillery school left Fort Monroe, it took the order with it to Texas, and it was still surviving there. Then it went from Texas to California. Oozlefinch is still the mascot of the Army artillery, and we have Army artillery folks hit us up all the time. I had an invite a couple years ago to a dine-in, which no civilians ever get to go to, and my wife and I got to go and watch all the traditions. There were some really cool moments when the Army guys were pouring an alcohol from every place an Army artillery man had ever served. There were, like, 40-some alcohols going into this punchbowl. Then they called me up and let me top it off with one of our beers. It was a killer moment.
That’s cool.
So it’s still the Army artillery mascot, a lot of folks are obsessed with it, but it doesn’t have the same secret-society type of hype that it did when it was here on Fort Monroe.
Have you ever met someone who was a member of the Order of the Oozlefinch?
I haven’t, but people’s sons or daughters, when their parents die, will bring over stuff. There are certificates that say their grandfathers or dads served or were inducted into the order as an “Oozlefinchling,” is what they called themselves. We have a few of those that people have brought us. On the base here, there’s a headquarters building, and there are little Oozlefinches hidden in the ironworks on the front of the building. It was everywhere here, back in the early to mid-1900s.
