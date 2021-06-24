In Episode 230 of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands is in conversation with the founders of Pherm Brewing Company, Billy Abbot and Henry Jager. They talked about Phish, bread, Phish, sleep paralysis, Phish, pizza, Phish, and a little bit about their brewery. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/ uncapped.
Flats or drumsticks, when it comes to wings?
Henry: Drumsticks.
Chris: Wrong. Billy?
Billy: Drums.
Chris: Jeez, man.
If you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be and why?
Henry: No comment.
Billy: Habanero smoky beer.
Henry: Chipotle-smoked, habanero seltzer.
What is the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Billy: “Phone Booth.”
Chris: It’s called “Photo Booth.”
Henry: Unless you meant “Phone Booth.” Um … “Club Dread.”
Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Billy: Ninja.
Henry: Ninja, for sure.
Chris: Why?
Henry: Stealth.
Billy: Because they’re ninjas.
What is your biggest pet peeve?
Henry: Being asked what my biggest pet peeve is, probably.
Chris: Glad I could help.
Do you wash apples before eating them?
Henry: No, you want the toxins.
Billy: I pretty much just eat pizza.
Chris: I can confirm that. He’s downed, I think, three pieces of pizza since I got here.
What would the title of your biography be?
Henry: “The Letter P.”
Billy: Why did you do that?
What do you always have in your refrigerator?
Billy: Pizza.
Henry: Beer.
When you put the toilet paper roll on, is it over or under?
Billy: Over.
Henry: I’ve never thought about it.
Chris: Over is the right answer.
Henry: Whatever comes natural. It probably switches.
Billy: I switch people’s toilet paper rolls if they’re under.
Henry: You’re the bandit?
Billy: Yeah, I’ll switch it to the right way.
Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.