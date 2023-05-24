UC beer-7404508.jpeg

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Prospect Point Brewing cofounder Dan Carroll about how he went from being a hop farmer to opening a farm brewery in Frederick, and what it has been like for the past year, as the brewery celebrated its one-year anniversary on May 20. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: You have your one-year anniversary [this month]. … You’ve had this farm for a long time though, correct?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription