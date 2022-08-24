In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Brent Manning, co-founder of Riverbend Malt House, about the 10-year history of Riverbend Malt, the malting process, and the benefits of using craft malt. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: I’ve interviewed yeast propagators, hop farmers, hop sellers, but this is the first time we’ve talked to someone with the other most important ingredient of beer. So I’m excited for all of us to get a lesson on malt. Why don’t you tell me a little bit about yourself first and what your background is and how you ended up starting Riverbend.
Brent Manning: Long, winding road there. I got out of school, had a master’s in marine science, and worked in stream and wetland restoration for the better part of a decade as my first career. That was tied to development and the housing boom CHECK that was going on in the early 2000s.
UnCapped: So doing environmental impact studies?
Manning: Yeah, exactly, that work was balancing out projects that were destroying streams and wetlands. I was on the kind of touchy-feely side of the environmental world. But when the housing market collapsed in 2007, 2008, they didn’t need my services anymore, so I went looking for Career 2.0. Myself and my cofounder, Brian Simpson, were very focused on sustainability. Brian was working at the same firm as a geologist, and we knew whatever we were gonna do it had to be sustainably focused. We moved our families to Asheville, wanting to be in the mountains — I’m into fly fishing, he’s into trail running — and Wilmington [North Carolina] was getting too crowded. We started looking around, and we were like, “We don’t want to be the 13th brewery in Asheville. That’s crazy, right?”
UnCapped: How many are there now?
UnCapped: Can’t possibly sustain 14 breweries.
Manning: Yeah! No way. What fool would have been the 14th brewery in this town? So we were like, let’s take the Levi Strauss model, the jeans to the miners kind of thing. We started looking into what goes into beer. Hops, of course … [which] can grow in the South but don’t grow well in the South. When we got to small grains and malt, the conversation got much more interesting because North Carolina, on average, grows about half a million acres of small grains — meaning barley, wheat, rye, etc. — so that meant we had an infrastructure system in place. We had growers and researchers. We reached out to those folks who connected us with growers and helped us understand the landscape, because we grow winter grains in the South from October to June, whereas most of the barley grown for malt comes in the spring from the Western U.S., Canada and Europe.
So we start tinkering around. We meet with a gentleman named Dave Marshall who’s a USDA agriculture research service guy who actually used to work for the American Malt & Barley Association. He’s like, “Yeah, you can malt this. Here’s a bag of thoroughbred, six-row barley grown in North Carolina. Go play.” We’re like, “Holy cow. This is amazing.”
So Brian turns it into malt in his basement. I’m just a home brewer, so he brings it to me, I turn it into craft beer.
Six-row barley, as many know, is not the premier choice for craft beer, but it was what we have. … We were able to make great malt with it.
UnCapped: Typically, it’s two-row that you use, right?
UnCapped: So what does that mean, what’s the difference?
Manning: Think about the seed-head of the plant. The two-row barley is just two rows of kernels of the seed-head. They grow uniformly, and they grow more plump. The six-row kernel is more tightly compact, and that compaction leads to a lack of uniformity and overall smaller size. You get more husk per pound of kernel, essentially. Think of it as an apartment complex versus the suburbs.
UnCapped: So you found that it was usable, but it would be way less efficient because there’s more waste?
Manning: Not way less efficient. We’re talking about 81% extract versus 79% extract. Not a huge departure, but just enough to be a stick in the spokes, if you’re used to brewing with two-row.
So we start with that as the background, we work with thoroughbred in 2010, 2011, and we kick off, making one pint at a time, just to answer a simple question: Do people care about local malt? To put it into perspective, malt is a global commodity, so it’s made in gigantic production facilities located near the primary barley regions of Western Europe, Western U.S., Western Canada. Doing this in the South was completely just out of line. We had a lot of education to do to tell people, like, “Hey, yes, this is six-row barley, but the protein is in lien with what you’re used to working with, you just need to tighten the mill and you’ll get a good crush, and you’ll get acceptable extract, efficiency levels in the brewhouse, and, oh yeah, we’re supporting local farmers that are less than 100 miles down the road.”
It was a long, winding road to get there. We started with one-ton batches, and as I sit today, we’re waiting on the fourth 10-ton germ kiln vessel to arrive from a fabricator in Michigan, and we’re in 70,000 square feet. It’s been absolutely nuts to go on this ride.
