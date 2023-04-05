UnCapped

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with the cofounders of Rockwell Brewery, Matt Thrasher and Paul Tinney, about their new location, which will consist of increased production space, as well as a much larger taproom. The new facility will open May 5. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: We are sitting in the currently-under-construction, brand new Rockwell location on the north end of Frederick. I hadn’t driven over here in forever, and it does not look the same. There are a lot more houses now and a lot more businesses. It’s crazy in Frederick how you can stay out of one area for so long that it looks completely different when you go there the next time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription