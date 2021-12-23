This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Stu Cozzens (CEO and cofounder) and Zac Porter (director of sales & marketing) from Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, New Hampshire.
They talked about their absolutely delicious lagers, the founding of the brewery, and how it has grown over the years, as well as their annual Oktoberfest celebration and the various festivals they attend throughout the year. Following the podcast, Sands asked Foster a litany of “stupid questions.” Here are their responses.
UnCapped: Do you wash apples before you eat them?
Stu Cozzens: No.
UnCapped: Do you have an amazing immune system?
Cozzens: I would say I have a between average and great immune system.
UnCapped: Who makes the best fast food french fries? Defend your answer.
Zac Porter: Oooo … I stand by this one, and I’m going with Chick-fil-A. I’m a waffle fry kind of guy. Waffle fries with the Chick-fil-A sauce — that’s what I’m about.
UnCapped: Stu, what would the title of your biography be?
Cozzens: Maybe “Well, That Was Weird.”
Porter: That’s on brand, for sure.
UnCapped: Alright, Zac, what’s your biggest pet peeve?
Porter: Taking a shower and instantly sweating.
UnCapped: Stu, who would win in a fight, a ninja or pirate?
Cozzens: Ninja.
UnCapped: What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever watched?
Cozzens: I hate scary movies. I get scared very easily. I think it’s called “Dog Soldiers.” I was in fourth or fifth grade, flipping through the channels, watching these terrifying werewolves. I’m terrified of werewolves. It was the worst thing ever. It gave me nightmares for like eight years.
UnCapped: What is scarier, aliens or clowns?
Porter: Honestly, clowns. It depends, but I think clowns. Aliens are perceived as scary, but I think [they’re] just misunderstood. I think it’s just the unknown, where fear comes from. … I’m pro-aliens. I don’t think I’d chill with some clowns.
UnCapped: I wonder what percentage of the population is creeped out by clowns. It’s gotta be high. Stu, when it comes to wings, flats or drumsticks.
Cozzens: Flats.
UnCapped: Agreed.
Cozzens: There’s a caveat: if the skin is crispy.
UnCapped: Yes, that is a must. Zac, if you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be and why?
Porter: I’m not knocking anyone, this has nothing to do with the industry, but any beer that takes away from being beer. You take an overly fruited sour, for example, I’ll drink some of those beers, I get why they’d be popular, but I don’t get the beer out of that. It’s more puree or sugar — anything that over-capsulates what the beer really is, isn’t for me.
UnCapped: I think they hold an important position in craft beer though. They bring so many people that would never try craft beer into it.
Porter: Yeah, 100 percent. And some breweries do phenomenal fruited sours, and I love them.
UnCapped: Stu, name a famous person you’d love to meet.
Cozzens: Can they be dead?
UnCapped: I’ll allow it.
Cozzens: Thank you for the pass. Hmm … I haven’t given a lot of thought to that. Let me pause, enter Jeopardy music.
UnCapped: Yeah, my list is extremely short.
Cozzens: I would be interested in meeting Justin Timberlake. And Jimmy Fallon. I think those guys are probably really good dudes who just get a kick out of being ridiculous. I obviously frequently fantasize about being friends with them, like showing up on “Hot Wings” on YouTube.
Porter: “Hot Ones.”
UnCapped: Yeah, “Hot Ones.” The only reason I would ever want to be famous is I want to reach a level of fame where I would be invited to be on “Hot Ones.” But I would agree, Justin Timberlake is undeniably one of the most talented performers of our generation.
Cozzens: The fact that he can be fairly self-deprecating, and I enjoy SNL quite a bit …
UnCapped: Oh, his stints on SNL were hilarious.
Porter: He also plays golf. Big golfer.
Cozzens: OK, well that lowers him in my book.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.