In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Tommy Evans and Ryan Hill, cofounders of Silly Yak Beer, a gluten free brewery located in Northern Montgomery County that opened its tasting room in November 2022. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Where is Silly Yak located?
Tommy Evans: We’re on the edge of Damascus in Northern Montgomery County. It’s called Gaithersburg, but it’s the agricultural reserve of Montgomery County.
UnCapped: Is Damascus still dry?
Evans: Kind of. There are no stores that sell, but you can get it at restaurants, and there are stores right on the edge of Damascus, like country stores. All of them are just giant bottle shops — wine, beer, and most of them have hot food to-go, as well.
UnCapped: When I first moved to Maryland, to Germantown, it was dumbfounding to me that Damascus was dry.
Evans: Yeah, I moved to Damascus and was not a fan.
UnCapped: I have to drive how far?
Evans: Yeah.
UnCapped: Where did the name Silly Yak come from?
Evans: Talking to some friends, it just kind of came out. Looking into it, it’s a somewhat common name for other gluten-free businesses.
UnCapped: I did notice when I googled, there are a lot of gluten-free bakeries named Silly Yak. Is there something about yaks and gluten?
Evans: Well, celiac disease, where you can’t process gluten.
UnCapped: Oh! Of course that’s why. I’m slow, sorry [laughs].
Ryan Hill: Yeah, it’s a pun.
UnCapped: I’m an idiot. Now it makes sense, and it lended for a cool logo.
Hill: Yeah, the logo came out great.
Evans: We have an amazing designer. He does all of our artwork. We went touring some breweries in Virginia, saw some great work, and asked who does your work, and everybody said the same guy.
UnCapped: How did Silly Yak come to be?
Evans: Ryan and I were coaches — our sons play lacrosse on the same team. I have a cidery as well that I started a while ago. Ryan is an amazing brewer, had been home brewing for a long time, and I had a bunch of his beers. We were joking around, like, “Hey, we should open a brewery.” And before you knew it, we had a brewery.
UnCapped: Were you into home brewing also?
Evans: I worked at breweries commercially up in New York. I moved here and started a cidery of my own, so I had some experience before with that.
UnCapped: Which breweries did you work at?
Evans: It was a small one called Hashtag Freedom. They closed, unfortunately. But it was a wonderful place to work. The owner really stepped up my brewing game. I’d home brewed a lot before that. I learned quite a bit from them.
UnCapped: How did you get into home brewing? What was the first beer that you brewed?
Evans: I brewed a pale ale. I was 21, and I liked craft beer, but they were too expensive, so I was like, “I’m just gonna make some. It’s gonna be great.” I went to a home brew shop in Connecticut in the middle of nowhere, got some stuff, and made a really bad pale ale that was not tasting at all like what it should taste like.
UnCapped: Well, I know you’re telling the truth then. What about you, Ryan?
Hill: My wife actually got me one of the Mr. Beer Kits.
UnCapped: Yes! I have a theory that at least 50% of breweries in America can trace their roots back to a Mr. Beer kit.
Hill: She was at a loss for [a gift] for ... I think it was my 20th birthday, so she got me one of those. I tried to make a cream ale, and unlike Tommy, I was not into craft beer at all. I was all Miller Lite, Bud Light — drinking to drink. So, I tried to make a cream ale, not knowing what it was, and it came out absolutely awful. I was thinking cream, like ice cream, so I dumped half a bottle of vanilla extract in there. The worst thing you’ve ever tasted.
UnCapped: Were you even able to swallow a sip of it?
Hill: I got through all of it.
UnCapped: That’s dedication.
Hill: Well, me and my college roommates. ’Cause it worked. It didn’t taste good, but it worked. It was alcoholic.
UnCapped: I’m assuming the alcohol tasted like pure vanilla.
Hill: Straight up vanilla extract, yeah.
UnCapped: That is a whole lot of vanilla extract … for something that’s measured in half teaspoons, typically.
Hill: Yeah, it was embarrassingly bad. It didn’t help that we didn’t have pots and pans, because we were in a dormitory. I think I did the boil in three skillets. It was the worst thing you’ve ever seen. But it did get me the bug. Within six months, I dropped probably two or three grand on home brewing.
UnCapped: That escalated quickly.
Hill: Oh, it escalated so fast. And I was, like, begging people for kegs. I think I kegged my third batch of beer. I never did bottles. I couldn’t stand it. Within a year, I was making beer way more than I should’ve been.
UnCapped: I quickly decided it was a lot easier just to let professionals make it, and I stopped [home brewing] and drank theirs.
Hill: I think my first positive review was when my buddy was like, “Hey, you’ve been making beer for a while. Do you wanna make beer for my wedding?” And I was like, “Yeah. Absolutely.” He had 200 people at his wedding. It went over really well, and I was like, hey, maybe I’m good at this, and I started actually trying to make good beer.
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity.
