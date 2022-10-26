In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands takes a trip to North Carolina for the Barrel Culture Invitational and asked Barrel Culture Brewing owners Caroline and Ethan Barbee his series of stupid questions during the brewer’s party the night before the festival. Here are their responses.
UnCapped: What would you rather hear first: good news or bad news?
Caroline Barbee: I always wanna hear the bad news first.
UnCapped: If you were a member of the Spice Girls, what would your name be?
Caroline: Maybe Barbie Spice.
Ethan: That’s pretty good. Um … Tall Spice.
UnCapped: If you drop food on the floor, what’s the acceptable amount of time for it to be picked up and eaten?
Caroline: I’m in the zero-second category.
UnCapped: When you’re on a plane, which arm rest is yours?
Ethan: Both arm rests are mine. Here’s why. She sits down on a plane in the window seat and then lays on the window and is asleep within, like, 20 seconds of sitting down on the plane, so the armrest battle … it’s just mine.
UnCapped: But what if someone sits on the other side.
Ethan: I don’t mess with middle seats.
UnCapped: What would you choose: being able to fly or a million dollars?
Caroline: I’m scared of heights, so I think I’d have to take the million dollars.
Ethan: Look, if you said $10 million, $10 million.
UnCapped: I think, though, if you could fly, you would be able to find a way to turn that into …
Ethan: At least a million dollars.
Caroline: Not if you’re too scared to fly.
UnCapped: How often do you check yourself out in the mirror every day?
Caroline: When I get ready and then whenever we’re taking a selfie.
Ethan: I do a lot of bathroom pep talks to myself so … You got this. You’re looking great.
UnCapped: You’re good enough, you’re smart enough, and, gosh darn-it, people like you. Iced or hot coffee in the middle of the winter?
UnCapped: It’s always iced.
UnCapped: I don’t like warm liquids.
Ethan: So you don’t like soup?
UnCapped: I prefer soup with very little broth. So, more like a stew.
Ethan: I think we might be entering a new argument territory here.
Caroline: Broth or substance ...
UnCapped: iPhone or Android?
Caroline and Ethan in unison: iPhone.
UnCapped: Who would play you in a movie about your life?
Ethan: Jason Segel, probably.
UnCapped: He didn’t even hesitate or have to think about that.
Ethan: I feel like he’d do a good job!
Caroline: I don’t know very many famous people. What do you think? Someone that’s kind of chaotic.
UnCapped: It’s best for you not to answer, probably. Good decision, Ethan.
UnCapped: Is cereal a type of soup?
Ethan: I see where you’re going with this. No, it is not soup.
UnCapped: What is the best Robin Williams movie?
Caroline: Oooo, “Flubber.”
UnCapped: I do like that you went way off the normal list. But that’s wrong.
Caroline: Is that not him?
UnCapped: I don’t know. I don’t even know what that is.
Ethan: It is him. I just love how it’s “Flubber” immediately. It’s like, let’s scrap “Good Will Hunting” and “Good Morning, Vietnam” … “Flubber.” It’s definitely “Flubber” [laughs]. “Patch Adams” for 100, Alex. No, I’m gonna go with “Good Will Hunting.”
UnCapped: The correct answer is “One Hour Photo.”
Caroline: Isn’t [he in] “Mrs. Doubtfire,” too? That was my second [choice].
UnCapped: Yeah, that’s what people normally say. Who was the real bully: Daniel Larusso or Johnny Lawrence?
Ethan: Mr. Miyagi, because he bullied Daniel Larusso into doing all those chores for him, and he didn’t do anything. Stand on your foot and kick? Weirdo.
UnCapped: That’s a new hot take. No one has said Mr. Miyagi is.
Caroline: It’s gonna be no surprise that I don’t know who either one of those are?
UnCapped: You’ve never watched “Karate Kid”?
UnCapped: It’s Robin Williams’ best movie.
Caroline: Have you seen “Flubber”?
UnCapped: Is a hot dog a sandwich?
Ethan: Yes. It’s a piece of meat on bread. It counts.
UnCapped: I don’t have strong feelings about that one.
Caroline: I guess. It could be a sandwich.
Ethan: I just don’t wanna make the people who think it’s a sandwich mad.
UnCapped: If you were having a plumbing issue, who would you hire: Mario or Luigi?
Caroline: Luigi. Mario seems really busy.
