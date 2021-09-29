In Episode 242 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Inez Ribustello, the cofounder Tarboro Brewing Company, based in Tarboro, North Carolina, about her career in wine, how Tarboro Brewing came to be, and her new memoir, “Life After Windows.” Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
I don’t know the timeline of craft beer in North Carolina at all. Had it taken off yet [when you started]?
It’s interesting. When we wrote the business plan in 2013, there were 75ish breweries in the whole state. When we got our doors open, there were 220.
I mentioned Duck Rabbit because we built our business model very similarly to theirs, which was a wholesale base. We didn’t expect to have foot traffic like you would in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, and it was so competitive, when we had our first kegs. You’d go into Raleigh and say, “We’re local,” and they’re like, “You’re not that local.” Some might say “saturated.” I don’t know. I do know it pushed us to get that satellite spot open quickly, like March of ’17.
Is there more foot traffic in Tarboro now? I bet now brewery tourism brings people to you, now that that’s very much a thing.
Yeah. There will be a ceiling in our taproom. We haven’t yet reached it. Our town is less than 11,000 people, so while the community has been incredibly loyal and patronizes the brewery in such a special way, we do rely on out-of-town traffic.
We’re really active in using the space for a wealth of different events. We did an event with an Episcopal church and the local drugstore where everybody who came in and got their vaccine got a free pint of beer. Children’s camps come in, we have a big chalkboard wall, and they’d use the space for a week of camp. We’ve done teen pregnancy workshops, and a ton of education events as well. You name it, we have used the space for bettering our community.
Do you have plans for any other satellite taprooms?
Yes. We, fortunately, didn’t move as quickly as we’d wanted to before COVID, but we have a spot that I hope I’ll get our board on board with. In North Carolina, you can have three taprooms per TTB license, and we have a separate TTB license for this satellite spot, so we could potentially have six spaces. I don’t know if it’s because I have an affinity for small towns that need a draw or because I am a glutton for punishment, but the intrigue of going into these smaller areas makes so much sense to me. A, it’s so much less expensive to operate, and B, you have such opportunity to really shift the landscape of the economy and what the community has around them.
So many of the breweries opening now are those small-town pubs that can operate on a very small scale and be profitable because of where they’re located and the amount they have to make. It seems like that is a good business model.
We have one bartender at a time, so that labor cost is so small. Maybe one day, we’ll be big enough where we need two people behind the bar, but I feel like with people in breweries, the mindset is so different from anywhere else. People are chill when they come into a brewery. They go in, they order a pint, they see a bunch of people, they’re OK to wait. It’s a very different customer than it is at a bar or a restaurant.
Eyeing other small towns, are you able to operate under a name of that town or will it still be TBC?
Our idea is to scale the TBC West model, which is a three-barrel system, with tacos, because people drink more when they have food to eat.
And people love tacos and beer. And by “people,” I mean me.
Me, too!
To me, tacos and beer is second only to beer and soft pretzels.
Yep. We buy soft pretzels from our bakery and serve them at both taprooms, and then they give us all their stale bread, and we make a Belgium-style table beer with their bread, using it as the base malt.
That is so cool.
It’s called A Loaf Story, and it’s so cool because it tastes different every time we brew it. Sometimes there’s more focaccia, sometimes there’s more breakfast bread, one time there was more ciabatta.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppod casts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
