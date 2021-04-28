In this episode of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with glassblower Ryan Hoffman of Huffy Glass.
What is the difference between furnace work and the glass work that you do? And are there any similarities?
Furnace working, back in traditional times, hundreds of years ago, was more large-scale forms, rather than usable vessels. In Italy, the men were the furnace workers, and the ladies were the lamp workers. There were two totally different studios. The flame-working used to lend itself more to tiny, highly intricate jewelry. It’s easier to gather a large mass of glass out of the furnace rather than gather it up out of the materials we use. We start out with lengths of tubing and sticks of glass. They were literally dipping into a vat and pulling large amounts of glass out. Then they would shape and form that. That’s equivalent to us taking a piece of tubing and squishing it together and starting to form it. To gather that much glass would take quite a while.
Are different types of glass always used in the different styles?
Yeah. You can do flame working with the same type of glass you do furnace working with. There are multitudes of types of glass. We primarily work with a boron-based glass, so it’s chemically synthesized in order to be more malleable and flexible, it can take abrupt changes in temperature, and it won’t crack and fall apart like a lot of furnace glass can. It’s lead-based, so it’s a bit more brittle and can’t take the fluctuations in temperatures, even environmental sometimes or from a dishwasher.
You mentioned tubes and rods. Would what you start with depend on what you’re making?
Yeah. The rods come into play, a lot of times, as a punty. You’re holding the glass on a handle on one end and a punty, a solid rod, on the other, to create balance so you can turn things equally. Then you also have color. When you start applying color, it comes in the form of rods and tubing as well. It used to be primarily rod, so you would have to coat a piece of tubing and wipe it down with that rod over and over and you’d melt it down and then you’d have tubing. You’re basically making color tubing from color rods. It’s a crazy process, but when you see it, it makes more sense on how it’s done.
Is that how you accomplished the Rasta glasses from the latest 450 North release?
Yeah, they were green, yellow and red rods, and then I actually put clear rods in between them to separate them — that’s what made the clear space, so you could see the color of the beer through the glass. That was kind of the goal, without making it solid red, yellow and green.
Listen to the full podcast at www.fnp podcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.