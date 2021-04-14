In this episode of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with director of production Jeremy Grinkey from The Bruery. They talk about the brewery’s history, types of beer they make, their brand Offshoot Beer Company, pasteurization, and sabering beer bottles. Here’s an excerpt.
You’re someone who I feel like might be able to answer this question for me. Can you saber a beer bottle?
Yeah.
OK, good. Does it require a certain type of beer?
No. Essentially, a beer bottle like the bottles we put our beer in, when we go to order them, the bottle is a champagne bottle. That’s the style of the bottle. You can do it with anything that’s under pressure with carbonation. It’s all about getting the bottle cold enough.
Ohh.
Have you ever sabered before?
No, but I really want to, and I don’t like champagne.
You get the bottle, especially the neck, really cold, and you look for the seam that goes up the side of it.
I know that part of it. And it has to be an unsharpened edge. I did not know about the coldness part.
There are two reasons for that. One, you can help the glass shatter, and two, carbonation is related to temperature and pressure. If you have a warm bottle, all of the champagne or beer is going to go out of the bottle. It’s just gonna vaporize on us. Vaporize isn’t the right word, but you know what I mean. The colder it is, the more of it you’ll actually keep in the bottle.
Alright, well, look forward to a beer sabering video on Instagram, everyone.
Do a beer saber challenge. Add somebody. Use me.
Alright. I think that’s gonna be my assignment for the weekend. Now I just need to get something to saber with. I don’t have a proper sabering tool.
You don’t have a dull sword?
I do not. I have a machete, and in my mind, the machete has a flat edge, but it’s actually sawtoothed, so it won’t work. I need to locate something.
Listen to the full podcast at www.fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
