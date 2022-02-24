In this episode of the Uncapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Jim Bauckman of the Brewers Association of Maryland about the return of the Maryland Craft beer Festival. After a two-year COVID hiatus, the festival will return to downtown Frederick on May 14. They also discuss other events that will be hosted by the Brewers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Distillers Guild and the Maryland Wineries Association, as well as breweries in planning and recently opened. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: I don’t want to bury the lede: The Maryland Craft Beer Festival is finally back.
Jim Bauckman: The Maryland Craft Beer Festival is coming back to Frederick on Saturday, May 14. We are in the process of finalizing all the details. We will run a short early-bird ticket option for folks to save a little bit of money.
UnCapped: You guys have put on several awesome events, so I don’t know that I could definitively say it’s my favorite, but I would say it’s my longest-standing favorite. Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick is just such a beautiful location to have a beer festival.
Bauckman: There is no place like Carroll Creek Linear Park for a beer festival. You get these cool, sweeping views of the city as you’re walking up and down the creek, and you definitely get the feeling that you’re surrounded by a couple thousand of your best friends because things get a little tight in there.
UnCapped: There are, maybe, too many pinch points along the creek. But whenever it opens back up, it’s completely fine. It’s just a couple of those places under bridges where it gets a little tight.
Bauckman: That’s it. We are doing everything we can to ensure this festival most efficiently utilizes the space along the creek. Like you said, there are some pinch points, and there are some elevation changes that make it unique to a beer festival. A lot of beer festivals are in wide-open, flat parking lots or asphalted areas. We’re trying to make sure there’s that touch with the city and nature. Even though it’s a downtown environment, we have a lot of greenery. It’s a really nice-feeling place to be, and we’re really excited to be back there.
UnCapped: The last time one took place was 2019. Obviously, nothing took place in 2020. Unfortunately, it was canceled again last year, but thankfully this year, we get to go party in downtown Frederick again.
Bauckman: We were in a really big bind in 2020. In 2021, we planned to have the festival, we kept having these ups and downs with what the city and county felt comfortable doing. Fortunately, now I think we can pull this off safely, paying attention to what’s going on around us in regard to infection rates and any guidelines that the county and city might be offering.
If there are any concerns about crowds, I would highly recommend considering one of the Beer Enthusiast passes that will get you early access to the event so you’ll be around fewer people, you’ll wait a little bit less in line for some of the beers you’re looking for, and you’ll get first crack at any of the limited edition or specialty stuff our members are bringing to showcase.
UnCapped: There are almost no lines during that first portion. It is way more enjoyable. Those passes almost always sell out fairly quickly. In the past you’ve had Google docs that listed beers that every brewery is bringing, right?
Bauckman: Yeah, we do our best to get brewers to supply us with the beers they’re going to present.
UnCapped: There are a lot of people who use that as their road map for how they’re going to attack the festival.
Bauckman: One of the things we plan to include this year is a list on the Maryland Craft Beverages app [to] upload a festival map that allows people to see what the product offerings will be.
UnCapped: That would be really convenient. That’ll also be a good test on how well Frederick’s cellular infrastructure handles the load of thousands of people using their phones.
Leading up to 2019, you had expanded further and further down the creek. If I remember correctly, there was talk of adding another section even farther down. Is that happening this year?
Bauckman: We are working on ways to activate the east side of Linear Park, ending currently at East Street. We want to be able to jump over that and move our way toward Idiom and Attaboy and Steinhardt and Smoketown and put ourselves in that area, where there’s more space for people to spread out.
We’re unsure this year that it makes a lot of sense. We’re getting some feedback that we might be expecting a smaller crowd than normal. People are still trying to find their comfort level with what’s going on.
We’ll review how this year’s event goes as we reopen it, take a look at what things we intend to bring in, and then open that space up [in the future] in a way that really makes it something people want to be a part of.
UnCapped: Yeah, you wouldn’t want it to end up being like the Island of Misfit Toys.
Tickets for the Maryland Craft beer Festival can be purchased at mdcraftbeerfestival.com beginning Feb. 25.
