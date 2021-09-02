In Episode 238 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands is in conversation with Upper Stem Brewery owner and head brewer Dan Wingard. Learn about how he got into home brewing almost three decades ago, his time volunteering at Barley & Hops, and how he ended up opening the first farm brewery in Washington County. Here are some random, rapid-fire questions Stephens answered after the podcast episode.
What are you watching on TV right now?
We don’t watch much TV, but when we do, it’s usually WETA UK, so some weird, off-the-wall, British thing.
What is scarier: aliens or clowns?
Aliens.
Why?
Just think of the movie “Alien.” That’s all you need to know.
Flats or drumsticks?
Neither. I’m vegetarian.
So boneless, fake …
Boneless, fake chicken wings, there we go.
I used to love a good regular chicken wing, but now I feel like boneless is the way to go.
Why waste the time?
Yeah. If you could choose one beer style to burn and die, what would it be?
Hazys.
Who makes the best fast-food fries?
I don’t eat fast food. I haven’t been to a McDonald’s in 40 years.
You’ve really ruined a lot of these questions for me. OK. Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Oh, a pirate.
Finally! Someone answered correctly. Everyone tries to tell me that a ninja would win, and I’ve found the best response ever, which I was ready to argue with you about: they’re on a boat. That completely eliminates the ninja’s main advantage of surprise.
Yeah. A pirate’s gonna be grubby. He’s gonna go for it.
What would the title of your autobiography be?
“Why, Oh, Why Did I Do This?”
Anything in particular? Or just in general, every decision?
Probably every decision.
When you play Monopoly, what piece do you use?
The old car.
Name a famous person you would love to meet and why.
John Adams, just because he’s one of the founding fathers and had a great story. He’s an inspiration.
What is the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?
I think the original “Jaws” had more of an impact than anything else.
What do you always have in your refrigerator?
A beer of some kind.
I always have a jar of sliced jalapeños.
You could put it in the beer.
Spiced beers are repulsive. They’re just as bad as a smoked beer.
I’m with you on most of that.
What is your biggest pet peeve?
People who drive like idiots outside my brewery.
That’s a road that I’m sure is very inviting for people.
It’s incredible how many near-misses I see there.
This interview has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/ uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
