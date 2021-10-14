In Episode 244 of UnCapped, host Chris Sands headed down to Waredaca Brewing Co. in Damascus to talk with assistant brewer Zack Lloyd. You can try out their beer on Oct. 30 at the Maryland Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival. Here is an edited excerpt of a portion of their talk.
What breweries have you been to in Maryland?
I can’t tell you the number that I’ve been to.
How many have you not been to?
That I can actually answer. So, there are a little over 100 breweries in Maryland. I have around eight left to do, as long as nobody opens another one before I get to the end of it.
Unfortunately for you, there are a few that are opening soon, although some of them are closed.
That makes it a lot easier. I realized this year I’ve never actually accomplished a New Year’s resolution. Most people pick something really healthy, and I picked “go to every brewery in Maryland.”
“I vow to drink more in 2021.”
I picked a goal that I knew was achievable. It’s really cheating, but I decided I would g to every brewery I hadn’t gone to yet. When I made my list, I think I had something like 50 I had to do. I started out around here, and then I started going further and further away. I just went down to the beach, so in Salisbury, I went to Tall Tales and Evo. I would’ve gone to Burnish, but I guess they’re not open yet, so I’m gonna have to make some other trip down there. I’m trying to get them all done before the end of the year. I’m super close, but now there’s a couple outliers, like I have to go all the way to Frostburg to go to Route 40 Brewing. It’s been really fun to see parts of Maryland I otherwise wouldn’t have gone to. We try to take back roads to go to these breweries and not stick to the highway, if we can, to go a way that we haven’t gone before. I’ve really enjoyed taking Sundays with my dad and my girlfriend to go out and go to three or four breweries that we haven’t gone to before. It’s been a ton of fun.
The pictures you post of you and your dad at breweries, or just in general drinking together, make me so happy.
Aw, I’ll let him know that. That would make his day, too. My father is more beer famous than I am. He was in North Carolina on business and was like, “Hey, being Zack’s dad down here gets you free beer here.” I was like, what the hell? I don’t even get free beer. My father is so proud of what I do and loves Waredaca so much. He comes every Saturday and brings everyone Oreo cookies for the staff. If he can’t make his Oreo delivery, he gets upset — like, physically upset.
I need to someday have a beer with your dad. I don’t think I’ve ever met him.
You probably have. You maybe just didn’t know that you met him. If you ever see my dad and are just like, “Hey, Pops!” He’ll be like, “Hey, what’s up?” He can’t remember names to save his life, so just act like he knows you, and you’ll probably have a great time. He’ll probably give you a hug. He hugged strangers recently because he thought he knew them. That’s just my dad. He’s just so happy all the time. He’s just always having a good time. He will brighten anybody’s day, even if he’s really weird while he does it. He has a Waredaca vest that says “Zack’s Dad” that he wears all the time. He responds to “Zack’s Dad” or “Pops.” If you ever see him, you should flag him down and hopefully have a beer with him. He is a very good drinking buddy.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
