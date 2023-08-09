UC warehouse-7405163.jpeg

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Warehouse Cinemas president and CEO Rich Daughtridge and brand strategist Shanna Mueller to learn how the local theater has excelled while many others have struggled or closed. They operate cinemas in Frederick, Hagerstown and Baltimore. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: Today, we’re talking about Warehouse Cinemas, one of my favorite places to go in Frederick. Rich, tell us a little bit about yourself and what you did before founding High Rock, because I’m sure that path of running High Rock leads directly into why you launched Warehouse Cinemas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription