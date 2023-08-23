In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Mark Vierthaler, head distiller at Whiskey Del Bac in Tucson, Arizona. Vierthaler told the story of how the distillery came to be and the interesting origin of their name, as well as their use of mesquite smoke and how the climate in Arizona affects the barrel aging process. Here is an excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: The head distiller of Whiskey Del Bac is joining me all the way from Arizona, where I believe it’s roughly 3,000 degrees right now.
Mark Vierthaler: Just slightly less hot than the surface of the sun. It has been unrelenting. It has now been more than 40 days of 100-plus-degree temperatures.
UnCapped: I have some questions that have to do with heat. I assume your rickhouse is not climate controlled.
Vierthaler: You are correct.
UnCapped: Do extreme temperatures like that have much of an effect on the barrel aging process?
Vierthaler: It really does. We have what we call swamp coolers inside of our production space. We’re small enough that our production space and quote unquote “rickhouse” are all part of the same area. But yeah. It’s not just the temperature. We also have these really impressive diurnal shifts. In a 24-hour period, we’re getting 30 to 40 degrees. Today, when I left the house, it was 80 degrees, and it’s gonna get up to 112, 113 today. Winter, same thing happens. So not only do you get this really aggressive push and pull because of these shifts, you get a lot of oxidation happening within the oak itself. It creates these really interesting, really complex whiskeys. If you’re leaning into the challenges and opportunities that your aging area presents you, you can create something that is very much of the space that it was made.
UnCapped: Is that harder to plan for, or does it happen regularly enough that you get the same effect from batch to batch and barrel to barrel.
Vierthaler: There are inconsistencies across everything, but you can depend on it enough that you can at least plan your blending around it.
We have here in Tucson a monsoon season, and 50% of the moisture in the air comes between mid-June to the end of September. That’s when all this moisture is coming in off the ocean, finally making it past the coast inland. Most of the year, we have 5% to 15% relative humidity. Now it’s in the 30s or 40s and we’ll have these huge dumps of rain. The heat and the humidity have an impact on how it ages.
UnCapped: Does that low humidity have you losing more to evaporation?
Vierthaler: We really do. The nice thing is we gain proof. As spirits age, they seek stabilization, so when you’re aging in humid environments, you tend to lose proof in your barrel. In dry environments, you tend to lose water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.