This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with Miranda and Kyle Carbaugh, founders of Wiley Roots Brewing Co. in Greeley, Colorado, about how they got into craft beer, the start of the brewery, the Colorado craft beer scene, and how things have changed over their nine-year history. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Where did the name Wiley Roots come from?
Miranda: Wiley was Kyle’s nickname growing up, like Wile E. Coyote.
UnCapped: Did you have an affinity for dynamite?
Kyle: Oh, you have no idea. I was such a pain. It’s a nickname that stuck with my family. My parents still call me that, my sister, aunts and uncles still call me that. The story goes that I was being such a terror one random weekend, my mom was like, “I’m gonna kill this kid.” She called up my aunt and asked, “Could you just watch him while I get some errands done?” I was that big of a terror that when my mom came to pick me up, my aunt was like, “You’ve got your hands full with this one. This kid is a Wiley one.” It just stuck from there.
When we decided to start a brewery, the decision went like this: “Hey, Miranda, I’m really interested in this, I’m a home brewer, do you think I should pursue this or keep on with this career in accounting?” And she was like, “I think you should just do it! That’s your thing. I don’t know if I have any interest in changing what I’m doing.” And then we went to the Craft Brewers Conference in 2011, and that all changed. In 2009, when we were gonna start this brewery, Miranda was gonna do some stuff on the side but keep her day job.
UnCapped: You caught the bug, too.
Miranda: Yeah. And “Roots” is just us coming back to our roots. We grew up in this area and then moved to Denver and then came back home, so to speak.
UnCapped: How far are you from Denver?
Kyle: Distance-wise, an hour. Culturally, about 15 years.
UnCapped: That was something I never knew about Colorado. People outside of Colorado, I think, have a vision of Denver and the larger places. It wasn’t until some of my friends moved from here to Colorado and explained what it’s really like that I realized it’s like multiple different worlds throughout the state.
Kyle: Yeah, it’s interesting. Miranda and I grew up in northern Colorado. It definitely has its draws. The weather is fantastic, the ski culture is a huge draw, Denver is a relatively large metropolitan city that has a lot to offer, but as soon as you get outside of Denver, it’s a completely different world. We have a melting pot because of all the different attractions.
Miranda: Interestingly enough, Greeley was founded as a temperance community, so it was dry until [1979]. People come out here for the idea of being with people who didn’t consume, make or drink alcohol. So, to see it evolve into one of the biggest craft beer towns is really comical and cool.
Kyle: There’s a distillery in town that changed their name [to] 477 Distilling because of the number of votes that were cast in favor of repealing prohibition in the city of Greeley. We were one of the first states to legalize marijuana, and there was still a level of that prohibitionist sentiment, especially when it comes down to cannabis.
UnCapped: Oh, I’m sure there’s plenty of older people there that will remind people that anything that’s going wrong in the area is because of the alcohol and weed.
Kyle: Right? And we’re over here on the other side of that. Everything that’s right that’s going on in this town is largely fueled by both.
Miranda: It’s the perfect blend of hippie cowboy.
