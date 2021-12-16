This week, Uncapped podcast host Chris Sands talked with head brewer and cofounder Dan Wade and sales manager Mikey Foster of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wooden Robot Brewery. They chatted about how the brewery was started, where the name came from and their philosophy on beer, as well as the North Carolina craft beer scene in general. Following the podcast, Sands asked Foster a litany of silly questions. Here are his responses.
UnCapped: Do you wash apples before you eat them?
Foster: Yes. Usually I just throw them in the sink and wash the whole bag.
UnCapped: How would you rate your immune system? Because we’re also now doing an informal scientific study.
Foster: Mine is, I’d say, a 10. I haven’t been sick since 2012.
UnCapped: OK, so that kind of blows a hole in our theory that people who don’t wash apples have better immune systems. Who makes the best fast-food french fries.
Foster: Burger King. They’re juicer?
UnCapped: I’ll accept that. What would the title of your biography be?
Foster: “What the F— Were you Doing?”
UnCapped: What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Foster: People wearing their watch on their right hand. I know some people are left-handed, but it drives me crazy.
UnCapped: That is the strangest pet peeve I have ever heard in my life. Who would win in a battle between a ninja and a pirate?
Foster: A pirate.
UnCapped: I love you. Is it just because you’re from North Carolina and have an obsession with pirates?
Foster: Not really. I do have a Blackbeard tattoo.
UnCapped: What is scarier: aliens or clowns?
Foster: Honestly, I like aliens and clowns. I’m a juggalo, so …
UnCapped: Have you ever seen the video of the guy who had his face tattooed as one of the Insane Clown Posse?
Foster: Oh yeah.
UnCapped: And then he made a series of videos about how it ruined his life. When it comes to wings, flats or drumsticks?
Foster: Drums.
UnCapped: That’s the first one you’ve gotten wrong.
Foster: Flats are too much work, man. When me and my girlfriend get wings, she gets all the flats.
UnCapped: Once you get down the process of it, it’s easy. Name one famous person you’d love to meet.
Foster: Claude Monet … my favorite artist.
UnCapped: That’s quite a broad spectrum. You’re a juggalo but a fan of Monet.
Foster: I told you: “What the F— Am I Doing?”
UnCapped: What are you watching on TV right now?
Foster: My favorite show right now is “The Osbournes Want To Believe” with Jack Osbourne and Ozzy.
UnCapped: I’m not familiar with that.
Foster: It’s a show where they have Sharon and Ozzy, and he’s just showing them clips to see what they think is real. Ozzy is just hilarious.
UnCapped: What Monopoly piece do you choose?
Foster: What’s the thumb one?
UnCapped: The thimble?
Foster: The thimble! Because it reminds me of a hook. Peter Pan.
UnCapped: So it goes back to the pirates.
Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
