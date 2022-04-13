Jim Roberts show, “Under the Influence,” is a sculptural look at the culture of guns in our country.
The exhibit is on view at NOMA Gallery in downtown Frederick through May 1.
Featured in the show are the pieces “Hard Reign,” which includes 1,152 bullets suspended from the ceiling, as well as “e pluribus unum,” a silhouette of an AR-15 made of over 1,000 lead crosses.
NOMA is at 437 N. Market St., Frederick.Call 240-367-9770 or go to nomagalleryfrederick.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.