Swami Mami and Swami Mulligan, aka Tracy Flynn and Joe Smith, might just be the sweetest musical duo in Frederick.
These two lovebirds met just prior to the pandemic and bonded over a shared passion for making music. Their project Underground Swamis was birthed after they began writing original material together and wanted to share it.
In July, they began hosting weekly kirtan gatherings at SOL Yoga’s Garage Studio, near SOL Yoga’s main studio space in downtown Frederick. Kirtan, a Sanskrit word meaning chanting or reciting, is a form of devotional singing that invites the audience to join in call-and-response chanting.
With the exception of Sept. 4, the Underground Swamis plan to gather regularly each week to host kirtans for the foreseeable future.
“We’re gonna be in Frederick, Maryland, every Saturday night — no touring, no flashiness to it, just us here every Saturday, singing these songs,” Smith said. “We wanted to provide some consistency in this otherwise unpredictable tone that’s happening in society right now. We wanted to be a place, a haven, for people to gather.”
“And also build community with people who feel the same way,” Flynn added. “There’s so much in the world that we could be getting down about, and I feel like we need each other, and we need to come together with the purpose of uplifting each other.”
~
Smith was raised Catholic and remembers being drawn to the hymns he heard in church. His dad had an organ in the house, and Smith would tinker with it and go on to learn trumpet, improvisation, beatboxing and began writing songs and raps. By 2011, he discovered chanting and Dances of Universal Peace and later kirtan. “I loved how I could really connect through these simple, beautiful songs,” he said.
Music has always been a part of Flynn’s life, too. “I’ve been singing my whole life, but kind of in the shower,” she said.
In her 20s, her brother handed her a Snatam Kaur CD of chants, and she suddenly found herself crying in her kitchen, so moved by it.
She got turned on to chanting mantras during a kundalini yoga training in 2012 and found chanting regularly at the end of yoga classes helped her to grow more confident in sharing her voice. She continued to sing and chant in her own classes, when she taught at Ananda Shala and later at Luna Yoga.
~
Maybe not surprisingly, the two met in a yoga class in the fall of 2019 and quickly learned of one another’s shared interest in music.
“We got together and played music for, like, three hours at a park and just really had a synergy,” Smith said. “And then we just fell in love. We just fell in love.”
During the pandemic, they began writing original material that often incorporates chants from several religious and mysticism traditions, including kundalini, bhakti and Sikh. They also weave in chants in Hebrew and Latin, both of which are considered sacred languages, like Sanskrit, as well as gospel and folk traditions.
A blend of singing with banjo, harmonium, drumming and beatboxing, their kirtan events usually begin with three or four mantras in a call-and-response format, “to synch our hearts, minds, bodies, souls,” as Smith puts it, and then they drop in an original with lyrics here and there.
The lyrics, as one might imagine, are positive and upbeat.
“It feels good to sing uplifting music,” Smith said. “Tracy has a degree in creative writing, so I would hear some of her poems and writings, and how she could just spout it out so quickly, and I was like, ‘Wow, let’s challenge each other to write.’ The messages we were feeling involved praising the Earth and being grateful for what we have. We enjoy putting simple messages of gratitude over a simple beat.”
Take “Ride Our Bikes,” for example:
Two wheels can make you feel some sanity
Just for a moment a little equanimity
Got you thinkin’ ‘bout how you can keep your livin’ local
though it’s hard to decondition from the global make us loco
And I know sometimes it’s difficult to make the change, rearrange your brain, cuz all of us been thinkin’ so insane
So take a bike ride, outside and feel the blessing
Guaranteed to be cheaper than a therapy session
“When we started writing, we both felt like we had a lot to say,” Flynn said. “We were pushing each other to go beyond what’s safe, like chanting the same phrase over and over again.”
Neither artist can imagine their lives without the through-line of music, a constant that has been a catalyst for healing and positivity.
“When I sing throughout the day, it saves my life. It makes me more caring and more tolerant and gives me more space to be with all the different things that come up through the day,” Flynn said. “It feels like we’ve been given the gift of song, so we’re inspired to give that away as our gift back to the Creator and to all our brothers and sisters, so we can all feel good.”
