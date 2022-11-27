Most likely, you have been to a UNESCO World Heritage site in the United States without knowing it. Remember that Griswoldian summer vacation to the Grand Canyon? The high school field trip to Independence Hall in Philadelphia? The college tour of the University of Virginia? Congratulations! That’s three in your pocket.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which was founded a year after the end of World War II, has many anniversaries. This year is a big one: On Nov. 16, 1972, the World Heritage Convention established the master plan for its mission to preserve, protect and promote the world’s most valuable natural and cultural sites.
Since 1978, when UNESCO anointed its first dozen, 1,154 attractions in 167 countries have earned the distinction. Of those, 897 are cultural, 218 are natural and 39 are a hybrid of both categories. Italy boasts the most with 58, and several countries claim one, such as Fiji, Mozambique and the United Arab Emirates. The United States is in the middle of the pack.
On this golden anniversary, the best gift you can give is to go. Here are several UNESCO sites surprisingly close to home.
- - -
Monticello and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville
Est. 1987 | Virginia
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: The plantation home and Academical Village complex (an alias for the University of Virginia) flaunt the architectural genius of Thomas Jefferson, the third president and man of many trades. The neoclassical designs are more than just aesthetic fireworks; they embody his ambitions for the budding new nation.
How to reach it: Drive or catch the train to Charlottesville, which is about 70 miles west of Richmond.
Best time to visit: Late April, when thousands of tulip bulbs that are planted in the fall bloom. Pay special attention to the striped variety, which was the all the rage during Jefferson’s time.
Insider tip: Slavery, unfortunately, is part of Jefferson and Monticello’s story. Hear the voices of the enslaved people who lived and worked at the estate on a tour or with the free mobile guide, “Slavery at Monticello: Life and Work on Mulberry Row.”
- - -
Everglades National Park
Est. 1979 | Florida
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: Let us list the ways: Everglades is the largest subtropical wilderness reserve (1,509,000 acres, if we’re talking numbers) with the most significant breeding ground for wading birds and the biggest continuous stand of saw grass prairie in North America. It also earns crowing rights for having the largest mangrove ecosystem in the Western Hemisphere and for being the preferred Zip code for such rare and endangered wildlife as the Florida panther, American alligator and manatee.
How to reach it: The park has three entrances in three cities: Homestead, Miami and Everglades City. Visitors can access all entry points by car, and the Flamingo and Gulf Coast districts by boat.
Best time to visit: Spring, fall and winter - when the weather is bearable and the birds are out and about.
Insider tip: At the former Nike Hercules missile site, relive a chilling period in U.S. history, when our country aimed missiles at Cuba during the Cold War. Double down on wildlife at Flamingo Marina, the park’s only marina, where manatees and crocodiles lurk.
- - -
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Est. 1983 | Tennessee and North Carolina
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: The lush temperate zone is home to a wildly diverse assortment of plants, bugs and animals, including 130 tree species, 65 mammal species (1,500 American black bears alone), more than 200 bird types, synchronous fireflies and 30 salamander species. Hence, the park’s nickname, “Salamander Capital of the World.” The park extols the virtues of age: Many of the rocks were formed hundreds of millions of years ago.
How to reach it: The park straddles two states. Drive times from Knoxville, Tenn., and Asheville, N.C., are about 45 minutes and 70 minutes, respectively.
Best time to visit: Fall, for its firework display of autumnal color, or spring, for its heavy dusting of wildflowers.
Insider tip: The park contains one of the finest collections of log buildings in the East, with more than 90 barns, churches, schools, gristmills and other historic structures. Pick up an auto tour guidebook, because these old walls aren’t talking.
- - -
Independence Hall
Est. 1979 | Pennsylvania
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were debated, adopted and signed at Independence Hall, setting in ink the founding principles of the new republic.
How to reach it: The Georgian-style building resides in Center City Philadelphia and is accessible by car, bus or public transportation.
Best time to visit: January and February, when tickets are not required, or on federal holidays that push your patriotic buttons.
Insider tip: The original Rising Sun chair is off limits to everyone but the ghost of George Washington. However, visitors can preside over an imaginary Constitutional Convention in a replica chair at the Independence Visitor Center in Independence National Historical Park.
- - -
Kluane/Wrangell-St. Elias/Glacier Bay/Tatshenshini-Alsek
Est. 1979, 1992, 1994 | Alaska and the Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: Canada (Kluane and Tatshenshini-Alsek) and the United States (Wrangell-St. Elias and Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve) share the sit, which is recognized for having the largest nonpolar ice field and some of the longest glaciers in the world. The blue-green-white space checks off several ecosystem boxes, including marine, coastal forest, montane, subalpine and Alpine tundra environments. Inhabitants include bears, wolves, caribou, salmon, Dall sheep and mountain goats.
How to reach it: The Wrangell-St. Elias Visitor Center is near Copper Center, about 200 miles east of Anchorage. Only two roads, Nabesna and the McCarthy, access the park. To explore the Yakutat coastline and more remote sections of the park, hitch a ride on a bush plane or ferry. Glacier Bay sits west of Juneau - plane or boat required.
Best time to visit: June and July, for the warm weather, numerous park access options and riot of wildflowers. One downside: mosquitoes.
Insider tip: From the Kennecott Visitor Center in Wrangell-St. Elias, slip on your crampons and hike the two-mile Root Glacier Trail, which ends with a legit glacier that you can walk on.
- - -
Mammoth Cave National Park
Est. 1981 | Kentucky
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: Formed more than 100 million years ago, the world’s most extensive cave network offers more than 400 miles of mapped channels and nearly every variety of cave formation, including stalagmites, stalactites, gypsum needles and mirabilite flowers. The 52,830-acre park is also a natural obstacle course of sinkholes, cracks, fissures, and underground rivers and springs.
How to reach it: Drive about an hour south of Louisville.
Best time to visit: The temperature inside the caves remains at a constant 54 degrees, so you can visit during winter and not feel chilled or crowded.
Insider tip: If you don’t fear darkness or claustrophobic spaces, sign up for the Wild Cave Tour, which ventures into the more extreme and less traveled sections of the underground network. The crawling cave tours were suspended this year but should resume next summer.
- - -
Monumental Earthworks of Poverty Point
Est. 2014 | Louisiana
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: Hunters, fishers and gatherers constructed the ancient settlement 3,400 years ago on Macon Ridge, which overlooks the Mississippi River flood plain. Native Americans moved the soil by hand to construct mounds, C-shape ridges and a large central plaza. The “cultural capital” was a center of trade, commerce, ceremonies and catching up with friends.
How to reach it: The site is in Pioneer, La., about 100 miles west of Jackson, Miss.
Best time to visit: The seasons bookending Louisiana’s sauna summer.
Insider tip: Scale the 72-foot-tall Mound A, known as the Bird Mound, the second-largest mound by volume in North America.
- - -
Statue of Liberty
Est. 1984 | New York
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: Lady Liberty has been greeting newcomers at the entrance of New York Harbor since 1886. However, the Statue of Liberty is more than just a symbol of freedom; she’s also a work of art by French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi and engineer Gustave Eiffel. UNESCO describes the landmark as a “masterpiece of the human spirit.”
How to reach it: Catch the ferry from Battery Park in Lower Manhattan or Liberty State Park in Jersey City.
Best time to visit: The first boat out on weekdays, to avoid the mash of crowds.
Insider tip: To get your steps in (377, to be exact), climb up to Lady Liberty’s crown, which reopened in October after being closed for more than two years because of the pandemic.
- - -
20th-century architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright
Est. 2019 | New York City, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, Arizona and California
Why it’s UNESCO-worthy: Frank Lloyd Wright, the father of the Prairie Style, permanently altered the architectural landscape with his then-outrageous ideas, which included the open plan; the integration of materials such as steel and concrete; and the blending of the outdoors and indoors. The eight structures represent a highlights reel of his portfolio and showcase his mastery in nearly every sector of life, from art (Guggenheim Museum) to religion (Unity Temple) to domestic bliss (Fallingwater, Frederick C. Robie House, Hollyhock House, Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House). Taliesin and Taliesin West, his homes and studios in Wisconsin and Arizona, respectively, are microcosms of modern designs.
How to reach it: The eight structures are scattered around the country, in the Upper East Side of Manhattan; Chicago and Oak Park, Ill.; Mill Run, Pa.; Spring Green and Madison, Wis.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Los Angeles.
Best time to visit: There is no wrong time; only Wright time. However, because the buildings are primarily inside, visit during inclement weather. This way, you can be steeped in nature without getting cold, wet or overheated.
Insider tip: Don’t stop at eight. The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail features 13 architectural sites in Illinois, including the two UNESCO sites. Wisconsin’s FLW route has nine, with Taliesin as one of the UNESCO-certified stops.
