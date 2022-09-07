“Unshuttered” was a long time coming.
With a mission to highlight the work of Frederick News-Post photojournalists who worked prior to the digital age, curators Dee Dolan, Nancy Luse and Leslie Ruby hunted down photos shot during the 1970s to ’90s to display in an art exhibition.
Mary Mannix, who runs the Maryland Room at the C. Burr Artz Public Library, helped locate images, as did former News-Post chief photographer C. Kurt Holter, whose work is featured in the show.
This bygone era of photojournalism will be on full view for two months at Gaslight Gallery in downtown Frederick in “Unshuttered: A Celebration of Frederick News-Post Photojournalism,” funded with the help of the George Delaplaine and Frances Randall families, former owners of The News-Post, as well as Delaplaine Foundation president Marlene Young and PNC Bank.
An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, with some of the photographers in attendance.
“During that era of photojournalism, the challenges were many, especially when it came to breaking news,” Luse, who worked as a writer and editor at The News-Post for several years, stated in a news release. “It helped to have a discerning ear that could pick out the calls for fire trucks on the police scanner and ignore the public works department chatter. Sometimes you learned what was happening by getting an alert on your pager and then hunting down a phone to get the details. Once on the scene you had to be mindful to build in time to rush back to the photo lab, process the film and peer through a magnifying loop to edit what you had shot. Then it was handed over to a scowling editor impatiently staring at his watch and yelling about the respect for deadlines.”
In addition to Holter, the exhibit features work by Nanci Bross, Mark Crummett, Janice Currens, Kirk Davis, Bill Green, Kelly Hahn, Timothy Jacobsen, Skip Lawrence, Annette Lein, Bob Leverone, Richard T. Meagher, Bill Wood, Janet Worne and Sam Yu. Green is the only photographer featured in the show who still works as a photographer The News-Post.
In the front entrance of Gaslight Gallery, broadsheet newspaper clippings hang framed in the hallway, showing off black-and-white photography and old-school newspaper design.
More photos will hang on an actual refrigerator door on the wall, Luse said, a nod to all the newspaper clippings of photos that have ended up on people’s fridges around the community for decades.
In the main gallery space, collections of large-scale reproductions of photos have been printed on six aluminum sheets, each with its own theme, such as “On the Job,” “The Place” (with shots of the former News-Post building at 200 E. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick) and “Troubles” (scenes from floods and other worrying events).
Luse, now the assistant editor at Frederick Magazine, said the show will travel to additional locations, although those details are still being ironed out, and its permanent location is yet to be determined. It will spend some time at Heritage Frederick after its stay at Gaslight.
“My biggest regret is that we couldn’t always nail down who the people are in the photos,” Luse said. “I’m really hoping someone comes in and says, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Grandpa!’”
