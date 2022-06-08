The Frederick Arts Council will feature the work of Washington, D.C.-based artist Alyssa Imes in an exhibit at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St., Frederick. The show runs June 7 through Sept. 23.
The art installation, “Unstructured Rise,” features a variety of materials including textiles and cast iron that highlight Alyssa’s approach to creating a multi-media experience for her viewers. Imes’ work is about personal connections and social interactions that open new doors and which create a network of emotional relationships. Imes’ focus is to spread awareness of growth after trauma. “Unstructured Rise” serves as a retrospective of Imes’ work as an artist.
“Alyssa’s work is both challenging and beautiful and gives a unique expression to a universal process of healing,” said Louise Kennelly, executive director if FAC.
Imes grew up in Emmitsburg and received her undergraduate degree from Shepherd University in 2018. She uses mediums of knitted fibers and communal cast iron. She graduated with her MFA from University of Maryland in May 2022. She has a small cast-iron furnace. Currently her work has transitioned from heavy iron work to light fiber works. Through the years of her art practice she is always inspired by connections she makes with people.
“I try to balance the positive and negative … and I use both hard and soft materials to explore complexities,” Imes says.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. See frederickartscouncil.org for more information.
