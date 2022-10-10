The Weinberg Center for the Arts brings a variety of music to its newest stage at New Spire Arts this fall with a mix of Americana, folk and symphonic music.
The blackbox theater, located at 15 W. Patrick St., is housed in the iconic downtown building formerly home to McCrory’s Five and Dime and is now being managed by the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
First on the schedule is Americana duo Chatham Rabbits, performing in concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 15. The married duo Sarah and Austin McCombie favor minimalist acoustic arrangements that showcase the deftness and maturity of their songwriting. They will perform tracks off their latest album, “If You See Me Riding By,” with a traditional folk sound.
The Tivoli Discovery Series, a long-running concert series for emerging artists, is moving from its home at the Weinberg Center to the more intimate space of New Spire Arts this season. The first pay-what-you-want concert of the series will be Americana band Bill and the Belles at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
Described as “what may be the most innovative modern interpretation of vintage roots music,” Bill and the Belles will perform music from their delightfully deadpan album “Happy Again.” Based in Johnson City, Tennessee, this Americana country group brings their string-band format combined with signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities as they perform tracks full of life, humor and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss.
Nov. 4 brings The Harry Chapin Band to New Spire Arts at 7:30 p.m., celebrating their fifth decade of presenting the music of Harry Chapin. Beginning in 1971, they helped Harry create the music. Since 1981, they have been keeping the music alive. The Harry Chapin Band has been delighting fans for decades as they continue to celebrate and perform the late songwriter’s most beloved records. Preserving his spirit and talent, The Harry Chapin Band has been committed to keeping the music authentic as they recreate Harry’s best-known songs in a two-hour program.
The National String Symphonia returns to New Spire Arts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Founded in 2013, the National String Symphonia is a fully professional symphonic string orchestra, reaching beyond the archetypical orchestra audience to become an integral part of the musical life of listeners at all ages and stages. With a body of work spanning nearly 500 years, the NSS seeks to innovate the concert experience, exploring new and different ways of presenting the music, including the use of video elements and educational presentations. Their goal is to increase accessibility to and relevance of the music while ensuring high-caliber performances.
More shows will be added to both theater schedules in the coming months
Ticket sales for New Spire Arts will be handled through the Weinberg Center box office and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St.
