The Frederick Book Arts Center will host new monthly UpCycle Sunday events, where thrift store treasures and “back of the closet” clothing are transformed into works of art.
Bring a garment or fabric to print. Six screens will be set up in the print shop with images related to the labor movement of the early 1900s in honor of the Labor Day weekend.
