Book World: Vacation's all I ever wanted. But books were all the escape I needed.

"The Secret of Chimneys" by Agatha Christie

 William Morrow Paperbacks

I grew up in a family that didn't believe in vacations. When my father took his two weeks off from the steel mill, he spent most of the time painting the house or working on the addition that ultimately became my bedroom. Like it or not, from the age of 8 or 9 on, I would be there with him, if only to fetch tools and learn how to swear. Once I hit 13, though, I landed various jobs of my own — delivering newspapers, cleaning up in a nearby bar on Sundays (the restrooms were an education), installing aluminum siding, even selling Fuller Brushes door to door. I could tell you stories.

Still, I've seldom worked so hard or so continuously as during the past six weeks, my "spring break." Back around 2016, I signed a contract for an appreciation of popular fiction in Britain during the late 19th and early 20th centuries — and badly miscalculated how much time the project would take. Moreover, writing the book grew unexpectedly tricky because several of the authors occasionally employed language or displayed attitudes that were, shall we say, of their period. Nonetheless, H. Rider Haggard, Rudyard Kipling, Edith Nesbit, H.G. Wells, Baroness Orczy, G.K. Chesterton, John Buchan, Rafael Sabatini and even Sax Rohmer, among a score of others, were — and are — thrilling storytellers, as well as the founders of our modern genre literatures. That's why they deserve rediscovery and nuanced appreciation, despite their faults. Besides, if you live awhile and read a lot of history and literature, you come to recognize a harsh truth memorably enunciated in Robert Penn Warren's "All the King's Men." When Willie Stark wants to dig up dirt on a famously upright judge, he tells an incredulous Jack Burden: "Man is conceived in sin and born in corruption and he passeth from the stink of the didie to the stench of the shroud. There is always something."

