Vendors are sought for the Holiday Mart at the 13th annual Gingerbread Celebration, presented by the Adams County Arts Council. Vendor products must be handmade or artisan pieces.
The public is invited to shop for these items at the Mart while viewing, voting and casting bids on the gingerbread houses and silent auction baskets.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St. Gettysburg,
The deadline for vendors to apply is Nov. 11.
Vendor fee is $75. Vendor entry forms as well as information to submit a house for the competition are available at adamsarts.org, by calling 717-334-5006, or at the Arts Education Center.
