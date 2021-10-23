Members of the Chesapeake region of the Vernacular Architecture Forum visited the Beatty-Cramer House in Frederick County.
The Vernacular Architecture Forum is the premier organization in North America studying ordinary buildings and landscapes. Visiting rare, early buildings like the Beatty-Cramer House and Schifferstadt, both of which date back to the 1700s, provides the opportunity for members to gain a deeper understanding of local settlement patterns and building traditions that shaped the lives of Frederick's people and places. The field trip to the Beatty-Cramer House and to Schifferstadt, both owned by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, was the inaugural event for local members who are exploring the creation of a new regional chapter of the VAF.
