I’m awake. Where am I? The darkness surrounding me only adds to my brief disorientation. But I remain calm. I am alive. I’ve become familiar with this confusion that has almost become ritual. I’m grateful. The lock screen of my phone reads 5:43, and the dim light helps produce an outline of the bed. These precious few seconds give me just enough time to reacquaint myself with my location.
I’d arrived the night before in Thanh Hóa, a city in northern Vietnam where spotting a tourist is about as common as finding a Vietnamese family living in small town Indiana.
I quickly throw on a workout shirt and shorts and throw my hair up in a bun. If you want breakfast in this country — true Vietnamese cuisine eaten strictly by locals at establishments that don’t have a menu in English, or no menu at all — you have to get it early. I make my way down to the little stand where they sell what the lady calls “bún bò phở.” Three small tables are accompanied by tiny plastic chairs. I sit at an empty table and with my pointer finger signal to the lady that I want “one.”
Three older gentlemen invite me to join them. I look forward to these kinds of opportunities and without hesitation, nor any hint of Vietnamese in my arsenal of languages, I kindly accept. Before I can even sit in my seemingly child-sized seat, the man directly in front of me pours a light brown liquid from a small water bottle into a ceramic shot glass and hands it to me. I realize it’s not fish sauce as all three men raise their glasses in a universally recognizable “cheers” motion that even I could understand. At 6 a.m.? What have I gotten myself into?
With Google Translate and plenty of charades, we communicate over a bowl of noodles and rượu gạo, the traditional rice liquor that many Vietnamese make at home, similar to moonshine. All men are in their mid-70s and aren’t shy about their breakfast drinking habits. A fourth gentleman joins and sits next to me. He’s younger than the others, probably in his 50s, and has a big, cheery smile. He is very curious about me and asks me questions while clinking glasses, including inquiring where I’m from. I answer, “U.S.,” then “America,” with no response.
I continued: “United States!”
No longer smiling, the man answers with a simple “không” (no).
Whether he is like so many others I’ve met in my travels and is in disbelief that his new, friendly acquaintance with dark features could possibly come from the U.S., or it is something else I had done, I lose the man’s trust. He turns his back to me and doesn’t speak to me again.
This probably has nothing to do with the Vietnam War. The Vietnamese have forgiven the United States and view the war as a victory over the U.S. — and are typically open and welcoming to our presence in their country.
But I’m often met with looks of curiosity and confusion from people all over the world. In 2021 while in El Salvador, where my mother was born and raised, a hotel staff member responded with “but your skin!” after I’d told him where I was born. In everyone’s eyes, I am missing blond hair and fair skin to truly be from a country with a population of 330 million people. After all, they’ve seen plenty of Hollywood movies.
However, I am grateful for the curiosity and looks of puzzlement. I don’t mind the attention. I’m happy that my features spark conversation. Even if I walk away from an early breakfast around sunrise a little more warm and fuzzy than expected and in need of a nap. I’m awake and alive with an enthusiasm for spreading and accepting love. Even if we can’t speak the same tongue, it’s a language we can universally understand.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a writer, content creator and cultural traveler. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, on Instagram @rogue_and_vagabond, on TikTok @rogueandvagabond and on Facebook @rogueandvagabondofficial and at facebook.com/trevordavismusician.
