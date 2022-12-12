FILM-VIOLENTNIGHT-REVIEW

Ordinarily, one wouldn’t judge a Christmas movie by the quality of its on-screen kills. But as yet another volatile year draws to a close, you might find yourself taking a measure of vicarious satisfaction in the spectacle of a red-suited, hammer-swinging, skull-crushing hero smiting his enemies. That hero, of course, is Santa Claus in “Violent Night,” a surprisingly festive action comedy from Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”).

The dark tone is set early as Santa — the real one, not a mall knockoff — is seen leaving an English pub, where the overwhelmed and burned-out character has been drowning his seasonal sorrows. (Yes, Virginia, sometimes even Santa wants to give up.) As Santa’s sleigh takes off into the winter night, the middle-aged pub owner looks up at the sky in childlike wonder — only for Santa to lean over and vomit on her.

Sam1934
Sam1934

I understand why religious elements of the Christmas Story have been excluded from public consumption. I don't like it, but I get it. And yet, violent garbage like this is promoted. So very sad. God bless America.

