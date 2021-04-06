72 Vu Le.jpg

Vu Le

 Courtesy photo

Vu Le, nationally recognized blogger of NonprofitAF, will be part of the Frederick Nonprofit Summit with a virtual event at 10:45 a.m. April 8. Vu is a writer, speaker and former executive director of a Seattle nonprofit that promotes social justice. NonprofitAF candidly examines the joys and frustrations of the nonprofit sector, challenges established norms, and provokes discussions.

Tickets are $35, $5 for students. All websales are stopped two hours before the performance start time. See https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/frederick-nonprofit-summit-presents-vu-le for details. For more information about the Nonprofit Summit and to view a full schedule, visit http://nonprofitsummitfrederick.org/summit.

