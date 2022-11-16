Creating art can be a lonely process. The art is entirely in the artist’s mind from conception until completion, when the finished product can be shown to others.
That’s why artists like Jenny Bernhard Hatfield look forward to Valley Craft Network’s annual Studio Tour, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 this year.
Hatfield has been part of the free, self-guided tour throughout Frederick and Washington counties for more than a decade. During the event weekend, visitors are invited into the artists’ studios to interact with the artists, see their processes and hold the finished products. And Hatfield encourages it all.
“I think it’s one of the most important parts of the whole reason why we do the tour … to educate people, to share knowledge and to talk to people about who we are,” she said.
Hatfield has had her hands in clay for her entire adult life. She was just 17 years old when she began working for a company in a small New Jersey town that produced traditional spongeware that she said “emulated American pottery.”
“That’s how I learned how to do quite a bit of the business,” she said.
In the days before the internet, the company would sell through home magazines like Country Living and ship merchandise throughout the country. Hatfield said her first role was packing and shipping before eventually decorating the pottery.
“My parents were craftspeople, in a sense, by necessity,” she said. “My father could do everything. My mother could do everything. They did everything on their own.”
What drew Hatfield to work with clay was the physical process. She had always worked with her hands, whether sewing, tailoring, painting or drawing.
“When I found the medium of clay, it’s so malleable,” she said, noting she does work with metals as well, because of her father, who was a metallurgist. “It’s not as hard as other materials. It’s not hard in the sense of forming, so to speak.”
Clay is also versatile, she said. “You have the actual basic material, but then you can also utilize the surface as a palette and as a canvas. You can do lots of different things with one medium.”
Although she attended college with the idea of becoming an educator, Hatfield ultimately wanted to pursue her first love: artmaking. She earned a bachelor of fine arts in ceramic sculpture from Montclair State College in New Jersey, and while in school, she started doing apprenticeships with established artists.
She first worked with production potters in New Jersey and made giant vessels that were sold to department stores and designers. Hatfield then became an apprentice for a business that produced fine ceramics using polychrome enamels.
Through her apprenticeships, she was exposed to the business aspect of being a working artist. The businesses taught her how to market herself, which at the time was mostly through galleries.
In 1994, Hatfield landed a job at the Torpedo Factory Art Gallery in Alexandria, Virginia, where she met her mentors, Solveig Cox and Chase Bruns. She became a production potter for Cox and Bruns there and eventually became a juried member, which she continued for 32 years until the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“During those years, I really developed myself as a potter, as a ceramist,” she said. “I had a line of work and started doing American Craft Council shows. At one point, I had, like, 90 galleries that I sold to, as well.”
She was a production potter for herself but was also working with Cox to help her run her business. Cox, who died in 2017, was well-known for her artistic style and was nicknamed “The Cat Lady” for her whimsical pottery featuring cats. Hatfield said Cox “was really one of the people who really introduced me to the arts in D.C.”
About 20 years ago, Hatfield moved to Frederick, where she established a new home for her business, Jennifer Bernhard Ceramics. She continued to work as a production potter and taught classes at the Art League at the Torpedo Factory.
Hatfield’s work has been at the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and she’s shown her work at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, DeYoung Museum in San Francisco and the Falling Water Conservancy in Pennsylvania.
Each piece is hand-painted and often decorated with circles, dots or stripes. Her work is not glazed but covered in liquid clay, or a silt, that is hand-colored and applied.
“Everything is just done from a block of clay and raw materials,” she said.
Hatfield is most known for her canister set, sought after by fans. Although she has a style that is uniquely her own, Hatfield said she is constantly trying to experiment with designs to continue to make her work fresh.
“They’re functional, but they’re also an art piece, where you could hang it up on a wall,” she said.
She often has returning customers who purchase pieces to gift friends and family.
It’s just one of the many reasons she’s looking forward to the Valley Craft Network — seeing those familiar faces and hopefully new ones as well.
“For some people, this is a big, once-a-year destination event they do with family and friends, and they’ve been doing it for years,” she said.
Because of that, Hatfield said the people who come are more than just customers.
“It’s almost like they’re sort of extended family that you see once a year,” she said. “You get to see how their lives have changed and families have grown. It’s very charming that we often forget in our lives that life is bigger than your little community.”
Crystal Schelle is an award-winning journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
