After a two-year hiatus, the PA Home + Garden Show will return bigger and better than ever to the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from March 2 to 5, after being acquired by Marketplace Events in 2022.
The vibrant marketplace for home-related products and services will feature fun, educational and inspirational experiences, in addition to more than 165 home and garden professionals offering the newest trends and informative presentations.
The home improvement show will also host presentations by celebrity guest expert Kevin O’Connor, Emmy Award-winning host of the pioneering PBS TV home improvement series “This Old House” and “Ask This Old House,” at 6 p.m. March 3 and 1 p.m. March 4.
“We work to bring together the top product and service professionals, home designers, landscapers, and celebrity experts who share their expertise to make the show a valuable experience for homeowners,” said PA Home + Garden Show manager Jenna Naffin.
Feature gardens will include water gardens and outdoor living exhibits showcasing new ideas and techniques from A.H. Reiff Landscape Supply, Burdge’s Water Gardens and Jesse James Hardscaping.
Visitors can create their own bouquets from an abundance of fresh, colorful blooms available from Hydrangea Haus’ Pop-Up Flower Market, and select plants and garden decor from Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouses’ unique Fern mobile plant shop.
The Wine Garden by Juniata Valley Winery will offer sampling and sales of their locally-produced wines in a relaxed garden setting.
The Let It Grow! area allows visitors to get answers from experts from the Penn State Extension of the Master Gardeners, the PA Hardwoods Development Council, the Governor’s Invasive Species Council and other horticultural groups.
Recon Recycled Containers will host three innovative rooms created from recycled shipping containers, each offering function in a desirable, eco-friendly and even luxurious extra space option.
Design Your Dreams fully-furnished bedrooms from Ethan Allen will show how bedroom bliss can be achieved in any kind of home situation.
Whiskey Backyard by Hazard’s Distillery will provide a fun spot to play some backyard games and sample and purchase some of Hazard’s hand-crafted, locally-produced libations.
Harrisburg’s Homegrown Market will be onsite for shopping home decor and gifts, featuring antiques, original art and homemade and finely-crafted items.
The Barking Lot pet market will have all the toys, treats and accessories to bring home to four-legged family members. Its vendors are donating a portion of all sales to Canine Rescue of Central PA.
The Doggy Fashion Show will be held at noon March 4 featuring a parade of adorable, adoptable dogs from Canine Rescue of Central PA, strutting in spring style. One of the participating dogs will be Libre, the rescued Boston terrier whose story inspired the passage of Pennsylvania’s Comprehensive Animal Cruelty Act known as “Libre’s Law,” which added more “teeth” to the state’s animal protections law, strengthening the charges that can be filed for animal neglect and cruelty.
Tickets are $11 for adults at the box office. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under. The show will be held at the PA Farm Show Complex’s Main Hall, at North Cameron & Maclay Streets in Harrisburg. Visitors should use the Maclay Street entrance. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. March 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 and 4 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 5. For show updates, tickets, parking info and more, visit pahomeshow.com.
