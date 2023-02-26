Fern-Plants on the Grow.jpg

After a two-year hiatus, the PA Home + Garden Show will return bigger and better than ever to the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from March 2 to 5, after being acquired by Marketplace Events in 2022.

The vibrant marketplace for home-related products and services will feature fun, educational and inspirational experiences, in addition to more than 165 home and garden professionals offering the newest trends and informative presentations.

