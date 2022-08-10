A woman runs through a field of sunflowers, holding her daughter’s hand. The sky above them is cloudy, with glimmers of light peeking through.
Behind them, capturing every moment, is Helen Don.
“There’s just nothing like Valley View Acres,” she said of the farm in Middletown. “It’s like heaven on Earth. The mountain backdrop, the rolling hills, and it’s always breezy.”
Don is a photographer with her own business in Middletown and has taken family photos for 13 years. She started taking photographs when her oldest son was born, wanting to document everything. When friends and family began asking her to take photos, the business grew organically from there.
The family lived in Montgomery County for a long time, and that is where Don started taking photographs in sunflower fields. When they moved to Frederick County two years ago, she discovered Valley View Acres. For photo shoots, she likes to bring her clients into nature and away from other people. Fields of sunflowers, like the ones at Valley View, provide the perfect backdrop.
For just a few weeks each year, sunflowers tower over photographers in the fields of Valley View Acres. The farm has grown sunflowers since 2018 and boasts eight acres of blooming flowers from mid-July to mid-August.
Valley View hosts weekend festivals, but during the week, the space is used primarily for professional photographers and videographers wanting a natural landscape. Only a few photographers are permitted in the fields at a time, to ensure lots of space and options for the project. It’s becoming more and more popular as a destination for photoshoots.
Authenticity is key for many of the photographers who shoot in the sunflower fields. Lacey Peterson, who has run her photography business for nearly 10 years and also runs a childcare center for seven children, plus her own three children, says balancing everything can be “very chaotic.” A lot of Peterson’s photography takes place on weekends or evenings, because that’s when families are usually available for shoots.
While Peterson has a home studio, she likes to take photos on location and has used Valley View for its sunflowers, as well as other locations. Many of the farms are closed to the public and require photographers to be licensed or have liability insurance.
“I prefer to shoot where children are feeling their most natural, authentic selves, whether it be at their favorite park, their backyard, the playground, a creek, their ice cream shop,” she said.
She makes sure to talk with her clients about expectations and rules before taking them to the sunflowers. People aren’t always responsible or using best practices in Frederick, Peterson said but added, “My clients are up to date and know the rules. I work with really great families. I’ve never had any issue.”
Don has faced the problem of damaged flowers, especially when shooting with small children, she said. But generally, she and her clients usually don’t touch the sunflowers.
Jennifer Riley, who has taken photographs in the fields since 2019, said the families she shoots have always been very respectful of the space. Valley View Acres also allows Riley to cut some of the sunflowers for her shoots, she said.
Riley has been a professional photographer for nine years but has taken photographs since she was in high school. When her children were young, she wanted to capture the “fleeting moments,” as she put it.
Riley opened her own studio three years ago and offers indoor and outdoor photo shoots.
Nature brings its own considerations, including heat and bugs. To combat this, Peterson and Don both do shorter photoshoots, which run about 15 to 30 minutes. But Riley says her shoots are typically longer. She prefers to conduct shoots during the golden hour of sunset, and it’s also cooler at that time, which helps.
The fields are planted far away from the nearest parking lot, so photographers often advise clients to wear comfortable shoes and bring water.
But all of the hard parts are so worth it, Don said. The awestruck faces when her clients see the sunflower fields and the natural environment of the location make the whole process such a unique experience.
She always suggests that clients do their photoshoots outside. Children are happier and people are more relaxed. In fact, she often suggests that when clients come to the sunflower fields, they should take photos in their barefoot.
“I think [Valley View Acres] is really a novel place, because most people live in cities where you don’t have that ocean of sunflowers,” she said.
